This City Has No Traffic Lights! Kota Shows India What Smart Traffic Design Looks Like

Imagine a city in India with no red lights, no green lights, and no stops. This isn’t a futuristic dream; it’s happening today in Kota, Rajasthan — India’s first traffic-light-free city.
Known for its coaching centres, Kota is now being studied for its city planning. Where others added more signals & cameras, Kota chose something radical — to remove every single traffic signal & redesign its entire road network from scratch.
So, how did they do it? The magic lies in smart design. UIT Kota reimagined every intersection around one idea — What if roads could guide traffic instead of stopping it? Then, they turned that idea into reality.
Here’s what that transformation looked like. 30+ flyovers and underpasses were built at key intersections. Roads were widened, clear lane markings were added, signboards were installed, and natural roundabouts were set up to keep flow smooth.
The result? No stopping. No signals. No cross traffic. No blind spots. And no chaos — each intersection is engineered to flow like choreography. Traffic police steps in only during peak hours!
The results are in, and they are awesome! Drastically reduced travel times for commuters, major cut in fuel waste (cars no longer idle at red lights), cleaner air and quieter streets (much less honking).
Hats off to the designers, but also to the real heroes - the people of Kota! Because this system thrives only when there's civic discipline — drivers following lane rules, respecting pedestrians, and embracing the change.
With vehicles increasing every day, Indian cities need smarter ways to move. Kota’s model proves: Real change doesn’t always need new gadgets — just better design, better policies and collective public will.