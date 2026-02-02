This Couple Found a Unique Schooling Method Which Turns Forests of Uttarakhand Into Classrooms

In Uttarakhand’s hills, Shrey Rawat (33) saw children miss meaningful education as distance, disasters, and dull learning spaces kept many away from school.
In 2023, Shrey and Jyoti (31) left city life for the mountains to reimagine schools as progressive spaces where children learn creatively and grow into their true potential.
Adopting remote village schools brought logistical and environmental hurdles, from landslides to scarce resources. The couple reshaped curricula and teaching methods to make learning engaging and meaningful.
Their work soon showed results. Children at the MKJSM School they adopted began learning in fresh ways, using nature, theatre, and hands-on experiments to engage deeply with lessons.
Encouraged by early success, Shrey and Jyoti planned to scale Suraah, building a network of progressive learning spaces that bring meaningful education closer to children and their communities.
Through experiential learning, children built confidence, curiosity, and practical skills. Farming, theatre, and community projects gave them pride, purpose, and a strong sense of achievement.
The couple learned that education change takes time. Resistance and setbacks demanded patience, while listening to children helped tribal students reimagine learning and the local hill economy.
With student-centred, nature-based, and arts-led learning, Suraah reshaped education in rural Uttarakhand, helping children dream beyond fixed roles and picture new futures for their communities.
Shrey and Jyoti’s work laid the foundation for more schools to adopt progressive education, thus raising a generation of children who shape their own stories.