In Pics: Mask Dances, Temple Trails, School Exhibits — How India Celebrated World Heritage Week 2025

Photo Credit : Facebook/Victoria Memorial

A week of stories

From 19–25 November, World Heritage Week turned India’s cities and towns into open museums, with walks, exhibits and performances celebrating craft, history and community traditions.

Photo Credit : Facebook/Victoria Memorial

Kolkata’s mask dance

At Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial Hall, World Heritage Week ended on 25 November with a Gomira Mask Dance by Sri Sri Gouranga Gomira Nach Gosthi from South Dinajpur.

Photo Credit : Facebook @VictoriaMemorial

Folk stories onstage

Huge masks, drums and sharp footwork turned the lawn into a theatre, as performers shared stories of village life carried through generations.

Photo Credit : Facebook @VictoriaMemorial

Video from Instagram/@victoriamemorialhall

Imphal’s mobile museum

In Imphal, Manipur State Archaeology held a mobile exhibition at Pettigrew High School, Singjamei, showcasing models, photos and artefacts from Manipur’s heritage sites

Photo Credit : Facebook/Imphal Times

Students lead the way

Painting and quiz competitions, followed by songs and dances by students, turned the school day into a programme about why preserving Manipur’s heritage matters.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@oinam_kennedy_singh

Assam at Asalu Fort

In Haflong, Dima Hasao, World Heritage Week opened at Asalu Fort with talks, cultural shows and exhibits on the district’s prehistoric sites and Dimasa heritage.

Photo Credit : Facebook/Directorate Of Archaeology, Assam

Layers of history

A photo exhibition at Asalu Fort and the District Library displayed key sites and artefacts, helping visitors see how many cultures have shaped this hill district.

Photo Credit : Facebbok/Directorate Of Archaeology, Assam

Jammu & Kashmir celebrates

Across J&K;, essay contests, workshops, heritage walks and visits to Bahu Fort and Suchetgarh ended with a felicitation ceremony at Abhinav Theatre in Jammu.

Photo Credit : X/@historyofjammu

Jammu’s heritage walk

In Jammu, more than 500 students were flagged off for a heritage walk from the lawns of Mubarak Mandi, raising slogans such as “Love Heritage, Save Heritage”.

Photo Credit : X/@DivComKash

Thanjavur temple trail

At Thanjavur’s Brihadeeswarar Temple, ASI marked World Heritage Week with a guided walk around the Chola-era complex, part of the UNESCO Great Living Chola Temples.

Photo Credit : Facebook/5-minute history

Clean-up at Periya Kovil

Volunteers joined a large clean-up drive in and around the temple precincts, learning how everyday actions like waste management help protect centuries-old stone and art.

Photo Credit : The Hindu