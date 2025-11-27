In Pics: Mask Dances, Temple Trails, School Exhibits — How India Celebrated World Heritage Week 2025

From 19–25 November, World Heritage Week turned India’s cities and towns into open museums, with walks, exhibits and performances celebrating craft, history and community traditions.
At Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial Hall, World Heritage Week ended on 25 November with a Gomira Mask Dance by Sri Sri Gouranga Gomira Nach Gosthi from South Dinajpur.
Huge masks, drums and sharp footwork turned the lawn into a theatre, as performers shared stories of village life carried through generations.
This browser does not support the video element.
Video from Instagram/@victoriamemorialhall
In Imphal, Manipur State Archaeology held a mobile exhibition at Pettigrew High School, Singjamei, showcasing models, photos and artefacts from Manipur’s heritage sites
Painting and quiz competitions, followed by songs and dances by students, turned the school day into a programme about why preserving Manipur’s heritage matters.
In Haflong, Dima Hasao, World Heritage Week opened at Asalu Fort with talks, cultural shows and exhibits on the district’s prehistoric sites and Dimasa heritage.
A photo exhibition at Asalu Fort and the District Library displayed key sites and artefacts, helping visitors see how many cultures have shaped this hill district.
Across J&K;, essay contests, workshops, heritage walks and visits to Bahu Fort and Suchetgarh ended with a felicitation ceremony at Abhinav Theatre in Jammu.
In Jammu, more than 500 students were flagged off for a heritage walk from the lawns of Mubarak Mandi, raising slogans such as “Love Heritage, Save Heritage”.
At Thanjavur’s Brihadeeswarar Temple, ASI marked World Heritage Week with a guided walk around the Chola-era complex, part of the UNESCO Great Living Chola Temples.
Volunteers joined a large clean-up drive in and around the temple precincts, learning how everyday actions like waste management help protect centuries-old stone and art.