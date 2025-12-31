India’s Unique New Year Traditions Across Regions and Communities

India’s New Years follow lunar, solar, and regional calendars, not the Gregorian one. Each community marks its own annual reset at different times, reflecting India’s ancient timekeeping systems and rich cultural diversity.
Kerala celebrates Vishu as the Malayalam New Year in mid-April. The dawn viewing of Vishukkani is believed to set the tone for the entire year, symbolising prosperity and auspicious beginnings.
For the Meitei community in Manipur, Yaoshang marks the traditional New Year during March. Splashing water signifies cleansing the past year’s hardships and joyfully stepping into a new year.
The Kashmiri Pandit community celebrates Navreh as their lunar New Year in March–April. On Navreh morning, families view a ritual thaal at sunrise with rice, coins, flowers, and holy texts.
In Ladakh, the Buddhist community welcomes the Tibetan New Year, Losar, in February or March. Masked Cham dances at monasteries mark the spiritual reset of the year.
The Marathi community celebrates Gudi Padwa as their New Year in March–April. Raising the Gudi, a sacred, flag-like decoration, announces the start of the Hindu lunar calendar year.
Chapchar Kut marks the New Year in March. New clothes, dances, and communal feasts celebrate renewal and optimism, welcoming a fresh social year rooted in shared identity and joy.
Ugadi marks the New Year for Kannada and Telugu communities in late March or early April. The festival features Ugadi Pachadi, a chutney of sweet, sour, bitter, spicy, salty, and tangy tastes, symbolising life’s mixed emotions.
In Himachal Pradesh, the Gaddi tribe celebrates Phagli as their local New Year in February–March. Fire rituals and masked dances signify cleansing the old year’s misfortunes.
Across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, the Sindhi community observes Cheti Chand as their New Year. Floating diyas mark the beginning of a new Sindhi calendar.