India’s Unique New Year Traditions Across Regions and Communities

Niharika Dabral
Dec 31, 2025, 04:00 PM
India’s New Years follow lunar, solar, and regional calendars, not the Gregorian one. Each community marks its own annual reset at different times, reflecting India’s ancient timekeeping systems and rich cultural diversity.

Dawn ritual of Vishu

Kerala celebrates Vishu as the Malayalam New Year in mid-April. The dawn viewing of Vishukkani is believed to set the tone for the entire year, symbolising prosperity and auspicious beginnings.

Water games of Yaoshang

For the Meitei community in Manipur, Yaoshang marks the traditional New Year during March. Splashing water signifies cleansing the past year’s hardships and joyfully stepping into a new year.

Navreh of Kashmiri Pandits

The Kashmiri Pandit community celebrates Navreh as their lunar New Year in March–April. On Navreh morning, families view a ritual thaal at sunrise with rice, coins, flowers, and holy texts.

Losar’s masked dances

In Ladakh, the Buddhist community welcomes the Tibetan New Year, Losar, in February or March. Masked Cham dances at monasteries mark the spiritual reset of the year.

Gudi Padwa

The Marathi community celebrates Gudi Padwa as their New Year in March–April. Raising the Gudi, a sacred, flag-like decoration, announces the start of the Hindu lunar calendar year.

Chapchar Kut in Mizoram

Chapchar Kut marks the New Year in March. New clothes, dances, and communal feasts celebrate renewal and optimism, welcoming a fresh social year rooted in shared identity and joy.

Ugadi’s six flavours

Ugadi marks the New Year for Kannada and Telugu communities in late March or early April. The festival features Ugadi Pachadi, a chutney of sweet, sour, bitter, spicy, salty, and tangy tastes, symbolising life’s mixed emotions.

Phagli fire rituals

In Himachal Pradesh, the Gaddi tribe celebrates Phagli as their local New Year in February–March. Fire rituals and masked dances signify cleansing the old year’s misfortunes.

Cheti Chand on rivers

Across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, the Sindhi community observes Cheti Chand as their New Year. Floating diyas mark the beginning of a new Sindhi calendar.

