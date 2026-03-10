If Your March Began With Puran Poli, These 10 Festival Dishes Will Feel Familiar

Spring in India is more than blooming fields and bright colours — it’s a season served on a plate. From sweet Puran Poli to tangy Kanji Vada, here’s how different states welcome renewal through food.
Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread stuffed with jaggery & chana dal.
Traditionally made during spring festivals like Holi, Gudhi Padwa and Ugadi.
Creamy chilled yoghurt sweetened with sugar, saffron & cardamom — Shrikhand is a spring favourite during Gudhi Padwa & Holi.
Perfect for warm days and festive feasts.
Tangy fermented mustard water brimming with probiotic goodness, served with urad dal vadas — Kanji Vada is a classic Rajasthani spring drink that’s playful, healthy & zingy!
During Bohag Bihu, Assam welcomes spring with Til Pitha — rice flour rolls filled with jaggery & sesame, celebrating harvest and togetherness in every bite.
Fragrant sweet rice studded with nuts and saffron — Zarda rice (meethe chawal) graces Punjabi spring feasts like Baisakhi & Basant.
Symbolising prosperity and the golden fields of the season.
No spring story is complete without Gujiya — sweet dumplings filled with khoya and dry fruits, deep-fried to golden perfection for Holi feasts across North India.
A mosaic of six tastes — sweet, sour, bitter, salty, tangy & spicy — Ugadi Pachadi mirrors life itself.
Made with neem, mango, jaggery & more during the Telugu & Kannada New Year.
In Karnataka, spring arrives with Obbattu, a delicate flatbread stuffed with jaggery and lentils, prepared for Ugadi.
Rolled thin, roasted in ghee, and served warm, it tastes like celebration itself.
Silky rice or vermicelli pudding simmered in milk and jaggery, Payasam is offered in prayers and shared in South India during Vishu & spring harvest celebrations.
A cool, fragrant mix of milk, nuts, saffron & spices — Thandai is quintessential for Holi and Indian springs.
Refreshing hearts and cooling bodies after colour-filled festivities.