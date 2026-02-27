How India Plays Holi: 8 Traditions From Barsana to Hampi

Vrindavan’s Holi feels like spring in motion. Petals fly through the air, music fills the lanes, and the crowd moves together as the streets turn bright, floral, and fully alive.
In Barsana, Holi plays out like a tradition you can watch unfold in real time. Sticks and shields, teasing songs, laughter, and colour take over the lanes, and the energy keeps building all around you.
In Sujanpur, Holi comes with a full fair vibe. The Chaugan ground fills up for days with processions, performances, and a big gathering mood that makes the whole town feel like it is celebrating together.
In Sangla, Holi flows into the Faguli season with a distinct Kinnauri stamp—masked dances, drums, and community gatherings create a powerful local rhythm and some of its most striking visuals.
Shantiniketan’s Holi feels like a spring festival built around art and community. You see planned songs and dances, colour shared in a softer rhythm, and a campus-town setting that feels like a live performance.
Dol Utsav brings swings, singing, and colour shared in groups across courtyards and streets. The mood stays community-led, with music everywhere and a spring-time feel that carries across neighbourhoods.
In parts of Kochi, Holi turns turmeric-yellow during Ukuli or Manjal Kuli. Turmeric water replaces powder, songs carry through the lanes, and small groups celebrate in a close-knit, playful way.
In Hampi, colour meets a dramatic heritage setting. Bazaar lanes fill with people, celebrations spill across open spaces, and the day often eases towards the riverbanks as the energy settles and the light fades.
A quick reminder: Look after yourself first. The fun always follows when you feel comfortable and safe. Be mindful of personal space, ask before applying colour, and celebrate with kindness.