From Mumbai to Ooty, Flower Festivals Worth Planning a Trip Around

As spring gets into full swing, these flower festivals across India promise colour, fragrance, and fresh blooms over the next few months.
The festival is held at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo, Byculla, from 6–8 February 2026. The free-entry event features thousands of flowering plants, themed installations, and exhibits.
The Noida Flower Festival at Shivalik Park, Sector 33A, is open from 19–22 February 2026. The festival is known for landscaped gardens, seasonal blooms, and conversations around sustainable urban greenery.
The festival takes place at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden. This year, it will be celebrated for three days at the last weekend of February. Spread across acres, it showcases thousands of rose varieties.
Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, will be open to the public from 3 February to 31 March 2026 (closed on Mondays). Visitors can explore themed gardens.
The Srinagar Tulip Festival is held at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Kashmir, tentatively from late March to early April 2026, depending on weather conditions. It is Asia’s largest tulip festival.
This is held annually in Gangtok during April–May. Known for rare orchids, rhododendrons and alpine flowers, the show celebrates the Eastern Himalayas’ rich biodiversity.
The Ooty Summer Flower Show takes place at the Government Botanical Garden in May. Started in 1896, it is one of India’s oldest flower shows, known for floral sculptures, rare hill plants.
From late winter roses to spring tulips and summer hill blooms, these flower festivals mark the changing seasons across India. Plan your visits, follow local updates and enjoy these moments.