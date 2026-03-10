How Seviyan Travelled From Ancient Asia to Eid Tables in India

Niharika Dabral
Mar 10, 2026, 10:00 AM
Photo Credit : Veg Recipes of India, Love Laugh Mirch

For many, seviyan is tied to iftar during Ramadan, while its richer cousin, sheer khurma, marks Eid. Yet its journey goes beyond these occasions, linking kitchens across the world with those in India.

Photo Credit : Tea For Turmeric

What is seviyan?

Seviyan, or vermicelli, refers to thin rice or wheat noodles used in sweet dishes, especially the milk-based pudding served across the Indian subcontinent.

Photo Credit : Shutterstock

Vermicelli in the West

References to vermicelli appear in Italian cookbooks by the 14th century and later in American cookbooks by the 18th century, tracing its gradual spread across continents.

Photo Credit : The Pasta Project

Asian forms

Asian cuisines embraced vermicelli as early as the Qin dynasty (221 BCE). It appeared as rice noodles called mi fen, mung bean glass noodles, and wheat-based strands known as misua.

Photo Credit : The Mala Marke

Passage to India

Vermicelli likely reached India through trade networks linking the Middle East and the subcontinent.

Photo Credit : Sharmis Passions

Mughal court’s influence

Hand-rolling seviyan gained popularity during Mughal rule. Emperor Humayun revived Persian kurma as ‘dum ki seviyan’, later enriched by Shah Jahan with spices, ghee, and dry fruits.

Photo Credit : Tashas Artisan Foods/Instagram

Sunset varq and royal tastes

An anecdote recounts Shah Jahan requesting sunset-coloured varq, an edible foil, to garnish seviyan. The custom is said to have continued until the reign of Bahadur Shah Zafar.

Photo Credit : Marias Menu

From sevika to seviyan

The Sanskrit word for vermicelli is sevika. It is believed to derive from the root ‘siv’, meaning ‘to sew’, possibly referring to its thread-like strands.

Photo Credit : Gplus/X

South Indian variants

In South India, vermicelli (semiya) appears in savoury dishes like upma and in sweet preparations shaped by local tastes.

Photo Credit : Swasthi’s Recipes

North Indian styles

In the North, seviyan kheer and savoury namkeen versions are common, often enriched with ingredients like khoya.

Photo Credit : Food, Fitness, Beauty and More

Regional twists

Across India, vermicelli is adapted with saffron and nuts in the West, coconut milk in the South, and rosewater in Bengal and Odisha.

Photo Credit : Easy Cooking With Molly

Festive and everyday forms

Vermicelli features in meethe java for Raksha Bandhan, while thicker strands appear in cold falooda desserts, tracing back to Persian faloodeh.

Photo Credit : Swasthi’s Recipes

Two beloved styles of seviyan

Even within seviyan, preferences differ. Some favour the flowing, milk-based version akin to kheer; others prefer the dry style, where noodles are fried in ghee with syrup and nuts.

Photo Credit : Veg Recipes of India, Shutterstock

Seviyan continues to adapt to regions and tastes. However it is enjoyed, it remains part of shared celebrations.

Photo Credit : Veg Recipes of India