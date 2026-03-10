How Seviyan Travelled From Ancient Asia to Eid Tables in India

For many, seviyan is tied to iftar during Ramadan, while its richer cousin, sheer khurma, marks Eid. Yet its journey goes beyond these occasions, linking kitchens across the world with those in India.
Seviyan, or vermicelli, refers to thin rice or wheat noodles used in sweet dishes, especially the milk-based pudding served across the Indian subcontinent.
References to vermicelli appear in Italian cookbooks by the 14th century and later in American cookbooks by the 18th century, tracing its gradual spread across continents.
Asian cuisines embraced vermicelli as early as the Qin dynasty (221 BCE). It appeared as rice noodles called mi fen, mung bean glass noodles, and wheat-based strands known as misua.
Vermicelli likely reached India through trade networks linking the Middle East and the subcontinent.
Hand-rolling seviyan gained popularity during Mughal rule. Emperor Humayun revived Persian kurma as ‘dum ki seviyan’, later enriched by Shah Jahan with spices, ghee, and dry fruits.
An anecdote recounts Shah Jahan requesting sunset-coloured varq, an edible foil, to garnish seviyan. The custom is said to have continued until the reign of Bahadur Shah Zafar.
The Sanskrit word for vermicelli is sevika. It is believed to derive from the root ‘siv’, meaning ‘to sew’, possibly referring to its thread-like strands.
In South India, vermicelli (semiya) appears in savoury dishes like upma and in sweet preparations shaped by local tastes.
In the North, seviyan kheer and savoury namkeen versions are common, often enriched with ingredients like khoya.
Across India, vermicelli is adapted with saffron and nuts in the West, coconut milk in the South, and rosewater in Bengal and Odisha.
Vermicelli features in meethe java for Raksha Bandhan, while thicker strands appear in cold falooda desserts, tracing back to Persian faloodeh.
Even within seviyan, preferences differ. Some favour the flowing, milk-based version akin to kheer; others prefer the dry style, where noodles are fried in ghee with syrup and nuts.
Seviyan continues to adapt to regions and tastes. However it is enjoyed, it remains part of shared celebrations.