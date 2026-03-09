Ramzan Across India: Unique Traditions and Flavours from Kerala to Kashmir

Niharika Dabral
Mar 09, 2026, 10:00 AM
Photo Credit : Unsplash

Across regions, Ramadan observances are shaped by local history, trade, and cuisine. Here is a look at how the holy month is observed across India.

Photo Credit : Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Tamil Nadu’s nonbu kanji

Mosques in Tamil Nadu prepare nonbu kanji, a rice-and-lentil porridge cooked with meat or vegetables. It is distributed daily before iftar, as large vessels are stirred by volunteers.

Photo Credit : Ragu R/The Hindu

Delhi’s food lanes

During Ramadan, the lanes of Old Delhi and Zakir Nagar fill before sunset with kebabs, fruit chaat, and phirni. Families shop, pray, and gather nearby.

Photo Credit : zakirnagar_lap/Instagram

Kerala’s nercha meals

In Kerala, mosques host community iftars called nercha. Tables feature pathiri, unnakkaya, and chicken or mutton stew.

Photo Credit : Pepper Delight

Lakshadweep island fare

In Lakshadweep, iftar centres on tuna, coconut curries, and rice. Food traditions reflect island life and historic Arab links. Shared meals follow congregational prayers in small island mosques.

Photo Credit : Capture a Trip/Incredible India

Kashmir’s prayer nights

In Kashmir, families break fast with dates, kehwa, and breads such as lavasa and girda. Night prayers draw crowds to Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.

Photo Credit : PTI/Azer News

Assam Guwahati bazaars

In Guwahati, the community iftars at century-old Lakhtokia No. 1 Jama Masjid bring locals together after sunset. Fancy Bazaar fills with stalls selling dates, seviyan, biryani, and kebabs.

Photo Credit : _itz_mee_shahid/Instagram, G Plus

Kolkata night bazaars

Kolkata’s Zakaria Street, near Nakhoda Masjid, fills with locals and food enthusiasts after sunset. Vendors serve biryani, kebabs, and Bengali sweets late into the night.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai’s iftar streets

In Mumbai, lanes around Bhendi Bazaar and Mohammed Ali Road turn into an iftar trail. Diamond Samosa sells kheema samosas, Shabbir’s Tawakkal Sweets serves malpua and phirni, and 135+ year-old Taj Ice Cream.

Photo Credit : Craving Of Travel Freaks by Sweekriti Shetty

Hyderabad haleem pots

In Hyderabad, haleem is prepared in large cauldrons during Ramadan. Around Charminar, eateries extend hours as families gather after prayers.

Photo Credit : Travel India Tourism