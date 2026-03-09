Ramzan Across India: Unique Traditions and Flavours from Kerala to Kashmir

Across regions, Ramadan observances are shaped by local history, trade, and cuisine. Here is a look at how the holy month is observed across India.
Mosques in Tamil Nadu prepare nonbu kanji, a rice-and-lentil porridge cooked with meat or vegetables. It is distributed daily before iftar, as large vessels are stirred by volunteers.
During Ramadan, the lanes of Old Delhi and Zakir Nagar fill before sunset with kebabs, fruit chaat, and phirni. Families shop, pray, and gather nearby.
In Kerala, mosques host community iftars called nercha. Tables feature pathiri, unnakkaya, and chicken or mutton stew.
In Lakshadweep, iftar centres on tuna, coconut curries, and rice. Food traditions reflect island life and historic Arab links. Shared meals follow congregational prayers in small island mosques.
In Kashmir, families break fast with dates, kehwa, and breads such as lavasa and girda. Night prayers draw crowds to Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar.
In Guwahati, the community iftars at century-old Lakhtokia No. 1 Jama Masjid bring locals together after sunset. Fancy Bazaar fills with stalls selling dates, seviyan, biryani, and kebabs.
Kolkata’s Zakaria Street, near Nakhoda Masjid, fills with locals and food enthusiasts after sunset. Vendors serve biryani, kebabs, and Bengali sweets late into the night.
In Mumbai, lanes around Bhendi Bazaar and Mohammed Ali Road turn into an iftar trail. Diamond Samosa sells kheema samosas, Shabbir’s Tawakkal Sweets serves malpua and phirni, and 135+ year-old Taj Ice Cream.
In Hyderabad, haleem is prepared in large cauldrons during Ramadan. Around Charminar, eateries extend hours as families gather after prayers.