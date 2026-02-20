The Iconic Parsi Saree Wasn't Just Designed, It Was Born Out Of Love

In the 19th century, Parsi traders sailed from Gujarat to China for tea. They returned with silk for their wives — and unknowingly created the iconic Gara.
While business brought them to China, love brought back something special — luminous Chinese silk called gaaj, chosen carefully as a gift.
That silk didn’t remain just fabric. It was hand-embroidered with breathtaking detail, transforming into what we now know as the Parsi Gara saree.
Between the 1870s and 1920s, Garas were sold by weight. The denser the embroidery, the heavier the saree — and the greater its value.
Derived from the Gujarati word ‘gallo’, Gara referred to a length of silk, usually over 3.5 yards, filled edge to edge with artistry.
Parsi women styled Garas with stockings, frilled blouses, brooches and heels — creating a fashion language that was bold and beautifully hybrid.
Garas bloom with flowers, birds, and foliage. Each motif carries symbolism — from prosperity to protection, stitched patiently by hand.
The Chinese couple symbolises marital harmony. Rooster families represent prosperity. Even the tiny ‘karolia’ spider is believed to protect.
Onions and potatoes embroidered into silk? Yes. This quirky motif reflects the Parsi community’s deep love for food and celebration.
Cranes denote dignity and high rank, while the phoenix stands for fire, resilience, and independence — values woven into every thread.
Today, brands and revivalists are supporting artisan families so this nearly-lost craft survives — adapting it into jackets, lehengas, and contemporary pieces.
Authentic Gara sarees can cost upwards of lakhs — not just for their craft, but for the stories they carry, the histories they hold, and the love that began it all.