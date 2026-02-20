The Iconic Parsi Saree Wasn't Just Designed, It Was Born Out Of Love

Nishtha Kawrani
Feb 20, 2026, 01:00 PM
Photo Credit : Ciceroni

In the 19th century, Parsi traders sailed from Gujarat to China for tea. They returned with silk for their wives — and unknowingly created the iconic Gara.

Photo Credit : Ciceroni

A gift across oceans

While business brought them to China, love brought back something special — luminous Chinese silk called gaaj, chosen carefully as a gift.

Photo Credit : NDTV

That silk didn’t remain just fabric. It was hand-embroidered with breathtaking detail, transforming into what we now know as the Parsi Gara saree.

Photo Credit : Ciceroni

Luxury in thread

Between the 1870s and 1920s, Garas were sold by weight. The denser the embroidery, the heavier the saree — and the greater its value.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

What is ‘Gara’?

Derived from the Gujarati word ‘gallo’, Gara referred to a length of silk, usually over 3.5 yards, filled edge to edge with artistry.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

European flair

Parsi women styled Garas with stockings, frilled blouses, brooches and heels — creating a fashion language that was bold and beautifully hybrid.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

Nature, stitched to life

Garas bloom with flowers, birds, and foliage. Each motif carries symbolism — from prosperity to protection, stitched patiently by hand.

Photo Credit : Ciceroni

Stories in every motif

The Chinese couple symbolises marital harmony. Rooster families represent prosperity. Even the tiny ‘karolia’ spider is believed to protect.

Photo Credit : Dress365Days

Onions and potatoes embroidered into silk? Yes. This quirky motif reflects the Parsi community’s deep love for food and celebration.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

Cranes and the phoenix

Cranes denote dignity and high rank, while the phoenix stands for fire, resilience, and independence — values woven into every thread.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

Keeping tradition alive

Today, brands and revivalists are supporting artisan families so this nearly-lost craft survives — adapting it into jackets, lehengas, and contemporary pieces.

Photo Credit : Ciceroni

Luxury woven with legacy

Authentic Gara sarees can cost upwards of lakhs — not just for their craft, but for the stories they carry, the histories they hold, and the love that began it all.

Photo Credit : Pinterest