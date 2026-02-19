Iftar at Home: 8 Dishes That Shape Ramzan Evenings Across India

Mervin Preethi TBI Team
Feb 19, 2026, 10:00 AM
Photo Credit : Foodaholics in Ahmedabad/Prajakta Dunakhe

As the day winds down, kitchens across India grow busy. Plates fill up, families gather, and familiar dishes take centre stage. Across regions, evening meals carry comfort, memory, and local flavour.

Photo Credit : Getty Images

1. Malabar pathiri

In Kerala’s Malabar coast, rice pathiris puff gently on the pan, then pile up warm. Tear one, scoop up chicken or kadala curry, and let the soft bread soak up every spiced, cosy bite.

Photo Credit : Shutterstock

2. Haleem

In Hyderabad, haleem simmers for hours until wheat, lentils and mutton melt into a thick, silky bowl. Add fried onions, coriander and a squeeze of lime, and each spoonful feels rich and hearty.

Photo Credit : The Delicious Crescent

3. Mutton chaap

In Kolkata, mutton chaap cooks slowly in a saffron-kissed, nutty gravy until the meat turns tender. Pair it with rumali roti and let the sauce cling to every warm, fragrant mouthful.

Photo Credit : Shutterstock

4. Nombu kanji

Across Tamil Nadu, nombu kanji is served as a smooth rice porridge with lentils, coconut milk and gentle spices. Light on the stomach, soothing in flavour, it fills you up without heaviness.

Photo Credit : Sharmis Passions

5. Dahi bhalla

In Delhi, soft lentil dumplings soak up cool yoghurt, then get dressed with tamarind and mint chutney. Sweet, tangy and spicy flavours meet in one chilled, addictive bite.

Photo Credit : Tea for Turmeric

6. Keema Samosa

In Lucknow, keema samosas crackle as you break them open. Inside, spiced minced mutton steams warmly. Dip into mint or tamarind chutney for that crisp, savoury, perfect crunch.

Photo Credit : Tea for Turmeric

7. Sheer Khurma

Across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, sheer khurma simmers slowly with vermicelli, milk, dates and nuts. Creamy, rich and gently sweet, it is the kind of dessert you go back for twice.

Photo Credit : Tea for Turmeric

8. Mawa Jalebi

In Bhopal, mawa jalebi is thicker and richer than the usual kind. Made with khoya and fried until crisp, then dipped in saffron syrup, it drips warmth and sweetness in every bite.

Photo Credit : Sanjeev Kapoor