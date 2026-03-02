8 Regional Spring Festivals in India That Celebrate Nature & Community Rituals

Mar 02, 2026, 10:00 AM
Spring in India is more than just Holi! Across the country, vibrant local festivals celebrate harvests, nature, and traditions, bringing communities together in joyous rituals.

1. Kavant Gher fair

Celebrated a few days after Holi in Gujarat, the Rathwa tribe marks harvest with rice-paste body art, peacock headgear, drum dances, bartering, and community bonding rites.

2. Phool Deyi

On Chaitra Sankranti (mid-March), Uttarakhand’s Phulari children place Buransh flowers on doorsteps, sing blessings, receive sweets — thanking nature and welcoming prosperity.

3. Raulane Festival

Held in February–March in Kinnaur, this 5,000-year-old festival honours Saunis fairies. Masked Raula (groom) & Raulane (bride) roam, sing, and dance, bidding winter farewell.

4. Gangaur

Celebrated in Chaitra (March-April), Rajasthani women craft clay Gauri idols, wear vibrant attire, and pray for marital happiness or finding a good partner.

5. Sarhul

In Chaitra (March–April), Jharkhand’s tribes celebrate Sarhul as their New Year. Sal flowers are offered by the Pahan (village priest), drums resound, and Earth is thanked before sowing begins.

6. Attuvela Mahotsavam

Held in Meenam (March–April) in Kerala’s Kottayam, this two-day water carnival sees glowing temple canoes sail the river, welcoming Kodungalloor’s goddess to Elankavu.

7. Bhagoriya festival

Held a week before Holi in MP’s tribal haats, Bhagoriya fills Jhabua with Bheeli dances, drumbeats, and gulal rituals — where youth choose partners and spring is joyfully celebrated.

8. Chapchar Kut

Celebrated in March in Mizoram, Chapchar Kut marks the end of jhum clearing with Cheraw bamboo dances, music, games, and feasts — honouring unity and Mizo heritage.

