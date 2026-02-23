Every Two Years, Kochi Turns Into an Art District — 9 Works That Defined This Edition

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

The sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale brings together artists from across the world to explore contemporary ideas through installations, performances, and public art.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Held across historic venues in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, the biennale is set to run until 31 March 2026.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Chethangal - Sounds of Neighbourhood

Facilitated by Hariprasad R, a neighbourhood comes alive through visuals that capture and narrate the everyday activities unfolding within it.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

The House That Remembers, BMS Warehouse

The work brings together fragile materials and everyday objects to reflect on memory, loss, and overlooked histories.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Through sawdust figures, beadwork, and found textures, the artists create a quiet archive of lives, labour, and ecological change.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

The Visual Voices of Kerala’s Politics, BMS Warehouse

The Visual Voices of Kerala's Politics documents the fading tradition of hand-painted political graffiti across Kerala’s public spaces.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Through photographs and letterforms, the project preserves this unique visual language as both cultural memory and political expression.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Only the Earth Knows Their Labour, Aspinwall House

Birender Yadav’s installation is rooted in the living and working conditions of seasonal migrant workers in the brick kilns of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

The work reconstructs the environment of a kiln; each brick bears the palm prints of the workers.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

In Black Gold, 111 Markaz & Cafe, Mattanchery

Yasmin Jahan Nupur explores how black pepper shaped trade, empire, and power.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

The work connects spice routes to deeper questions of migration, patriarchy, and belonging.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Diasporic Transcriptions, Aspinwall House Bungalow

Diasporic Transcriptions brings together quilts stitched with maps, memories, and shared histories.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Through cloth and encaustic paintings, the work celebrates collective labour, ancestry, and kinship.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Forest Shelter, David Hall, Fort Kochi

Forest Shelter brings together fabric, paintings, and video to reflect on memory, loss, and inherited stories of women.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Through a botanical-dyed installation, the artist creates a space of care, longing, and imagined refuge.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Deep Sea, Deep Time, 111 Markaz & Cafe

Deep Sea, Deep Time connects the ancient port of Muziris with the submarine cables beneath Kochi today.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

The work shows how trade and communication have linked continents across centuries.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

Rinascimento, Coir Godown, Aspinwall House

Adrián Villar Rojas’ Rinascimento presents refrigerator-like displays of organic matter in states of decay.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale

The work reflects on how industrial production and consumption reshape nature, revealing the environmental cost of modern life.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kochibiennale