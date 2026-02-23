The sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale brings together artists from across the world to explore contemporary ideas through installations, performances, and public art.
Held across historic venues in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, the biennale is set to run until 31 March 2026.
Facilitated by Hariprasad R, a neighbourhood comes alive through visuals that capture and narrate the everyday activities unfolding within it.
The work brings together fragile materials and everyday objects to reflect on memory, loss, and overlooked histories.
Through sawdust figures, beadwork, and found textures, the artists create a quiet archive of lives, labour, and ecological change.
The Visual Voices of Kerala's Politics documents the fading tradition of hand-painted political graffiti across Kerala’s public spaces.
Through photographs and letterforms, the project preserves this unique visual language as both cultural memory and political expression.
Birender Yadav’s installation is rooted in the living and working conditions of seasonal migrant workers in the brick kilns of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.
The work reconstructs the environment of a kiln; each brick bears the palm prints of the workers.
Yasmin Jahan Nupur explores how black pepper shaped trade, empire, and power.
The work connects spice routes to deeper questions of migration, patriarchy, and belonging.
Diasporic Transcriptions brings together quilts stitched with maps, memories, and shared histories.
Through cloth and encaustic paintings, the work celebrates collective labour, ancestry, and kinship.
Forest Shelter brings together fabric, paintings, and video to reflect on memory, loss, and inherited stories of women.
Through a botanical-dyed installation, the artist creates a space of care, longing, and imagined refuge.
Deep Sea, Deep Time connects the ancient port of Muziris with the submarine cables beneath Kochi today.
The work shows how trade and communication have linked continents across centuries.
Adrián Villar Rojas’ Rinascimento presents refrigerator-like displays of organic matter in states of decay.
The work reflects on how industrial production and consumption reshape nature, revealing the environmental cost of modern life.