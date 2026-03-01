From Bansuri to Veena: 6 Indian Instruments Built from Bamboo, Clay & Wood

Nishtha Kawrani
Mar 01, 2026, 12:00 PM
From bamboo flutes to clay pots — traditional Indian music has instruments crafted from the earth itself. Let’s see how nature itself shapes the sounds of India!

1. Bansuri (Bamboo flute)

The bansuri is carved from a single piece of bamboo, one of the fastest-growing renewable plants on Earth. Simple, hollow, and beautifully natural.

The eco design

With no plastic keys or synthetic parts, the bansuri is lightweight, biodegradable and low-energy to produce. From plant to performance, it stays close to nature.

2. Ghatam (Clay pot drum)

The ghatam is a kiln-fired clay pot mixed with tiny metal filings for tone. No skins, no membranes — just shaped earth.

The eco design

Made from local clay and fired traditionally, the ghatam contains zero plastic. If broken, it returns to dust — one of music’s most materially honest designs.

3. Mridangam (Double-Ended Drum)

The mridangam is carved from jackfruit wood and fitted with layered natural skins tuned using rice paste and iron filings.

The eco design

Built to be repaired, not replaced, the mridangam uses organic materials and replaceable heads. A well-kept one can last decades.

4. Tabla (Drum Pair)

The tabla pairs a hardwood drum with a metal or clay bass, topped with goat skin and hand-applied iron paste for tuning.

The eco design

Traditional tablas avoid synthetic drumheads. Skins are replaceable, shells are durable — designed for generations, not disposal.

5. Veena (Plucked String Instrument)

The veena is often carved from a single log of jackfruit wood, with brass strings and beeswax-set frets.

The eco design

Fully acoustic and electronics-free, the veena creates no e-waste. With care, it can last decades and sometimes a lifetimeas well.

6. Ektara (Single-String Folk Instrument)

The ektara is made from a dried gourd or coconut shell with a bamboo neck and a single string.

The eco design

With just natural, locally sourced materials, the ektara creates lasting sound without waste. Its simplicity reflects a way of living in balance with nature.

