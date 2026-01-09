Hindi Women Writers Who Won the Sahitya Akademi Award for Stories Readers Still Love

Niharika Dabral
Jan 09, 2026, 05:30 PM
Photo Credit : Scroll, Murali Kumar K, Shabdankan, Caravan, Ravivar Vichar, Nasira Sharma Facebook, Sahityapedia

Hindi Day is the perfect time to celebrate women writers who reshaped literature with engaging stories and fearless ideas. From novels to poetry, these award-winning voices define literary genius.

Photo Credit : Nasira Sharma/Facebook

Krishna Sobti

She won the award in 1980 for ‘Zindaginama’. The novel paints village life through everyday speech and women who speak freely, long before it became common in Hindi writing.

Photo Credit : Krishna Sobti/The Caravan

Alka Saraogi received the award in 2001 for ‘Kali-Katha: Via Bypass’. It follows one woman’s memories to explore family, migration, and how the past quietly shapes who we become.

Photo Credit : Scroll

Mridula Garg won the award in 2013 for ‘Miljul Man’. Her stories focus on relationships, choice, and independence, especially how women negotiate love, freedom, and expectations.

Photo Credit : Mridula Garg/Facebook

Nasira Sharma

Nasira Sharma received the award in 2016 for ‘Parijat’. The novel looks closely at women’s emotional worlds while showing how social and political changes affect ordinary lives.

Photo Credit : Nasira Sharma/Facebook

Chitra Mudgal won the award in 2018 for ‘Post Box No. 203 – Nala Sopara’. The book brings working-class lives to the centre, showing dignity, labour, and survival in crowded urban spaces.

Photo Credit : Hindi Nest

Poet Anamika received the award in 2020 for ‘Tokri Mein Digant: Thehri Gatha’. The long poem uses stories and myth to talk about women’s voices, power, and everyday resistance.

Photo Credit : Mid-Day

In 1979, Mahadevi Varma became the first woman to receive the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship. Works like ‘Yama’ and ‘Shrinkhala Ki Kariyan’ shaped how modern Hindi poetry sounds.

Photo Credit : Chegg India