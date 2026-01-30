7 Landmarks in Delhi That Many People Pass Daily Without Knowing Their Story

Niharika Dabral
Jan 30, 2026, 10:00 AM
Photo Credit : Rishi Kochhar, Protyasha Pandey, Deco in Delhi

Delhi’s hidden deco era

Between the 1930s and 1940s, a new style slipped into Delhi’s streets. Art Deco appeared in homes, offices, and towers. Many of these structures still stand, unnoticed, preserving a lesser-known chapter of the city’s past.

Photo Credit : Vicky Roy, Deco in Delhi

Shankar Terrace

Tucked inside Chandni Chowk’s crowded lanes, Shankar Terrace carries the clean curves and stepped lines of early Art Deco. Built in 1936 as a commercial complex, it continues to stand.

Photo Credit : Rishi Kochhar, Deco in Delhi

Ram Roop Clock Tower

Standing over Sabzi Mandi since the late 1930s, this clock tower was commissioned by Lala Ram Roop. Its Deco bands still shape the tower.

Photo Credit : Rishi Kochhar, Deco in Delhi

Shyam Bhawan

Built around 1941 on Netaji Subhash Marg, Shyam Bhawan carries Art Deco features like stepped forms and clean geometric patterns. Today, shopfronts and signboards cover much of it.

Photo Credit : Sandra Cohen-Rose and Colin Rose (2008) / Prashansa Sachdeva (2023)

Faridkot House

Built for the Maharaja of Faridkot just before Independence, this Copernicus Marg residence followed the Streamline Moderne style, known for smooth curves, long horizontal lines and a sense of motion.

Photo Credit : Deco in Delhi, Shutterstock

Dholpur House

The Maharaja of Dholpur built this graceful house near India Gate in the 1920s. Today, it is the headquarters of the Union Public Service Commission.

Photo Credit : Deco in Delhi/Protyasha Pandey, UPSC Museum

Arvind Cottage

Arvind Cottage in Kamla Nagar was completed in 1954 and showcases classic Art Deco features such as curved balconies, eyebrow sunshades, and patterned window grills. Today, it functions as a girls’ hostel.

Photo Credit : Deco in Delhi

26 Pusa Road

Built in the 1940s by Mohinder Singh, this Art Deco home features two curved staircase towers and patterned jaali screens at its entrance. It now functions as a CGHS dispensary.

Photo Credit : Deco in Delhi

These buildings tell a different story of Delhi, one that believes in modern lines and bold design.

Photo Credit : Deco in Delhi