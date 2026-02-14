This Valentine’s Day, 6 Bollywood Films Reminded Us That Love Isn’t Just Romance

Nishtha Kawrani
Feb 14, 2026, 12:00 PM
This Valentine’s Day, let’s rethink love through the many forms it takes. These films about love beyond romance belong on your weekend watch list.

1) Piku

Piku isn’t a love story between two people — it’s about a daughter navigating life, career, and responsibility while caring for her ageing, difficult, yet deeply loved father.

Why it’s special

The film captures love in its most honest form — messy, exhausting, tender. It reminds us that showing up, even when it’s inconvenient, is also a profound act of love.

2) Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi is about a young woman learning to live with herself — unpacking trauma, anxiety, and expectations while discovering that loving life begins with understanding yourself.

Why it’s special

By normalising therapy and emotional vulnerability, the film reframes love as healing — teaching us that choosing ourselves, softly and bravely, is a love story too.

3) English Vinglish

English Vinglish follows a homemaker on a journey of self-worth, where learning a new language becomes a way to reclaim dignity, confidence, and an identity beyond roles.

Why it’s special

It shows that self-love has no age or deadline. The film gently reminds us that respecting yourself is often the first step towards being truly loved by others.

4)Queen

Queen is not about heartbreak — it’s about freedom. A young woman travels alone, discovers the world, and slowly realises she doesn’t need validation to feel complete.

Why it’s special

Rani’s journey celebrates self-belief and independence. It shows how choosing yourself, even when plans fall apart, can be the most empowering form of love.

5) Mimi

Mimi explores motherhood beyond convention — a woman making a life-altering choice and learning what it means to love, protect, and fight for a child against all odds.

Why it’s special

The film portrays love as responsibility and courage. It highlights how motherhood isn’t just biological — it’s built through sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering care.

6) Raazi

Raazi follows a young woman whose deep love for her country asks for courage, restraint, and sacrifice — showing patriotism as a quiet commitment rooted in responsibility.

Why it’s special

The film portrays love as sacrifice and restraint. It shows how devotion to one’s country can demand impossible choices — where courage lies not in glory, but in quiet, unwavering commitment.

