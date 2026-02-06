A Hidden Garden Inside Rashtrapati Bhavan Is Open to the Public for FREE Till 31 March

Niharika Dabral
Feb 06, 2026, 06:00 PM
Photo Credit : PTI

Imagine getting an invitation to walk through the President’s garden. Once a year, that’s exactly what happens. As Delhi slips into spring, Amrit Udyan opens its gates, welcoming visitors into Rashtrapati Bhavan’s most beautiful green spaces.

Photo Credit : PTI

When to visit

Plan a winter-spring outing between 3 February and 31 March 2026. The gardens stay open from 10 am to 6 pm, with last entry at 5.15 pm. Entry is free, but you’ll need to register online first.

Photo Credit : The Pioneer

Getting there

Enter through Gate 35 on the North Avenue side. Free shuttle buses run from the Central Secretariat Metro. Just hop on and let the garden walk begin.

Photo Credit : ANI

These gardens were designed over a century ago and planted by the late 1920s. In 2023, the Mughal Gardens were renamed Amrit Udyan during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Independence.

Photo Credit : Rashtrapati Bhavan

What’s new?

This year brings a fresh highlight: the Babbling Brook. Flowing water, sculptural spouts, stepping stones and a reflecting pool create a corner give you reason to stay a little longer.

Photo Credit : Rashtrapati Bhavan

For the kids!

Come during peak bloom, and you’ll see tulips and roses in full colour. Visiting with children? Head to Bal Vatika, where a treehouse, a nature classroom and stories around a 225-year-old Sheesham tree wait.

Photo Credit : Rashtrapati Bhavan

Beyond the main lawns, the Bonsai and Circular Gardens offer carefully shaped plants and rich biodiversity. Along the way, exhibitions and a food court give you spots to rest, learn, and refuel.

Photo Credit : Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tickets are available only through the Rashtrapati Bhavan website. There’s no on-the-spot entry, and bookings close at 10 am the previous day. A little advance planning goes a long way here.

Photo Credit : Rashtrapati Bhavan

The gardens remain closed on Mondays and on 4 March for Holi. Certain days are reserved: 3 March for Defence personnel, 5 March for senior citizens, 10 March for women and tribal SHGs, and 13 March for disabled visitors.

Photo Credit : PTI

Why it’s free

The annual opening coincides with peak flowering and Udyan Utsav. For a short window each year, the President’s Secretariat opens these gardens to everyone, free of cost, as a shared cultural experience.

Photo Credit : IANS/Qamar Sibtian