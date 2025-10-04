UPSC Interview Tips in 60 Seconds: 5 Toppers Share How To Stay Calm & Clear
4 October 2025
Out of lakhs of aspirants, only about 3,000 reach the UPSC interview round, and nearly 1,000 finally secure a place in service. This stage is often called the personality test, and for good reason — it assesses who you are, not just what you know.
To help future candidates, five toppers — Dhivya Loganathan, Apala Mishra, Ashutosh Dwivedi, Dr Vaithinathan, and Anu Kumari — share their practical strategies.
Be thoroughly familiar with your Detailed Application Form (DAF), as most questions stem directly from it. “DAF is your ticket to the finale,” says Dhivya.
Never try to bluff. If you don’t know the answer, admit it politely. Integrity matters far more than guesswork. “While doing this, always be polite to the interviewers on the panel,” says Dr Apala.
Interviewers often throw unexpected questions — about your attire, hobbies, or background. Stay calm, think on your feet, and respond with presence of mind.
Record your answers, rehearse in front of a mirror, or hold group discussions with friends/family to refine communication.
The interview is meant to evaluate personality as well as knowledge. Ashutosh advises, “Don’t spend your time learning new things. Focus on polishing the brightest aspect of your personality.”
Simulating the real interview with peers or mentors can make a big difference. “These really help in not just preparing you for the real thing, but also boost your confidence,” says Ashutosh.
Structure answers in your head before speaking. Avoid rambling or straying from the question. Dr Vaithinathan advises making a quick mental note of key points before you respond.
Present balanced viewpoints without being overly critical or boastful. “Interviewers are experienced and will know if you stray from who you are,” says Anu. Authenticity and humility always count.