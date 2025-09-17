Three Failures, One Breakthrough: How Ayush Jain Cracked UPSC with PSIR Optional

Ayush Jain spent nearly a month debating his optional subject before finally choosing Political Science and International Relations (PSIR), a field that aligned with his passion for current affairs and global politics.
He emphasises that an optional subject should be something you never tire of, since genuine interest sustains the long hours of study. For him, PSIR felt natural and engaging.
The subject also gave Ayush a double advantage: its concepts overlapped with GS2 (Polity & Governance) and GS4 (Ethics), helping him integrate learning across papers.
Beyond the examination, PSIR helped him understand the state, society, and diplomacy — qualities he believes are essential for any civil servant.
In his fourth attempt, Ayush’s refined approach paid off. He scored 270/500 in PSIR, which contributed significantly to his All India Rank of 344.
Tip 1: Start early with the optional subject Ayush cautions aspirants against postponing optional preparation. Instead, he advises beginning GS and the optional simultaneously, ensuring ample time for revision and confidence-building.
Notes that shrink with time He began with bulky books but gradually condensed them into sticky-note-sized summaries, using just five keywords per topic to recall full answers during revision.
Link current affairs to theory Ayush updated his notes with insights from newspapers and foreign policy analysts, dedicating weekly slots to integrating new events into theoretical concepts.
Master the 10-markers first Initially, neglecting short questions cost him marks. He later flipped his strategy, prioritising 10-markers to ensure balanced, high-quality answers across the paper.
Start answer writing early. Ayush overcame his fear of writing by attempting sectional tests early on. This built his confidence and sharpened his ability to frame structured, exam-ready responses.
