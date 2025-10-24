How India’s 1st Licensed Deep-Sea Fisherwoman Braved Storms & Made History

TBI Team
Oct 24, 2025, 11:00 AM
Photo Credit : Vivek R Nair / HT Photo

Stepping into the tide

When her family could no longer afford to pay workers, Rekha picked up the nets herself. The sea became both her challenge and her lifeline.

Photo Credit : Vivek R Nair / HT Photo

Unlike others, she set out without a compass or GPS, trusting her instincts to guide her boat.

Photo Credit : The Hindu

Against the current

Her husband Karthikeyan, whom she met in a Hindi course, stood by her side. Together, they faced the whispers of a society unused to women at sea.

Photo Credit : Vivek R Nair / HT Photo

The waves tested her with seasickness, but Rekha kept going. She learnt every fishing skill patiently until she could outmatch even seasoned men.

Photo Credit : Vivek R Nair / HT Photo

Recognition on the horizon

Researchers from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute documented her journey, recognising her as India’s first woman deep-sea fisher.

Photo Credit : Femina

In a proud moment, Rekha received the country’s first fisherperson licence granted to a woman. A milestone for her, and for every woman watching.

Photo Credit : Vivek R Nair / HT Photo

Building a new shore

With CMFRI’s support, Rekha and Karthikeyan started cage farming near their pier, finding a steadier way to support their family.

Photo Credit : Vivek R Nair / HT Photo

She dreams of upgrading her equipment, not just for bigger catches but to make life easier for her family, who depend on the sea’s bounty.

Photo Credit : Deccan Chronicle

A belief that carries her

“I wanted to show women that the sea belongs to us too,” Rekha says with humble strength. Her story is now a tide of change for many others.

Photo Credit : Vivek R Nair / HT Photo