How India’s 1st Licensed Deep-Sea Fisherwoman Braved Storms & Made History

When her family could no longer afford to pay workers, Rekha picked up the nets herself. The sea became both her challenge and her lifeline.
Unlike others, she set out without a compass or GPS, trusting her instincts to guide her boat.
Her husband Karthikeyan, whom she met in a Hindi course, stood by her side. Together, they faced the whispers of a society unused to women at sea.
The waves tested her with seasickness, but Rekha kept going. She learnt every fishing skill patiently until she could outmatch even seasoned men.
Researchers from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute documented her journey, recognising her as India’s first woman deep-sea fisher.
In a proud moment, Rekha received the country’s first fisherperson licence granted to a woman. A milestone for her, and for every woman watching.
With CMFRI’s support, Rekha and Karthikeyan started cage farming near their pier, finding a steadier way to support their family.
She dreams of upgrading her equipment, not just for bigger catches but to make life easier for her family, who depend on the sea’s bounty.
“I wanted to show women that the sea belongs to us too,” Rekha says with humble strength. Her story is now a tide of change for many others.