This IAS Officer Made Health a School Subject in Narnoor

In Narnoor’s schools, children were falling sick, stressed, and struggling with nutrition. One IAS officer decided learning had to go beyond textbooks — and quietly changed thousands of lives.
Anaemia. Poor hygiene. Stress. Textbooks were full, but life skills were missing. IAS Rajarshi Shah knew that without healthy habits, no learning could truly stick.
He launched Aarogya Patashala — a simple yet powerful idea. What if well-being became a subject, just like maths or science?Not a lecture. Not a one-day workshop. A weekly habit.
Monday builds hygiene habits. Tuesday teaches nutrition. Wednesday calms young minds. Thursday warns against addiction. Friday prepares for seasonal illnesses. Saturday builds confidence & leadership.
One weekly routine. A lifetime of habits. Children now time each other while washing hands. They discuss iron-rich foods at lunch. They practise breathing exercises before exams.
Once a month, schools also turn into celebration zones. Skits. Quizzes. Rallies. Street plays. Children lead the way during Aarogya Jathra, spreading health messages across villages.
For hamlets with no access to experts, Aarogya FM steps in. Doctors, counsellors, and educators speak in simple language on the radio. Schools tune in. Families listen together.
The ripple effect is real. Kids teach parents to wash hands, eat better, live cleaner. Absenteeism has dropped. Awareness has risen. And classrooms have become healthier!
IAS Rajarshi Shah’s vision is clear: building a generation that is ready for life, not just a career. We need this cultural shift to happen in schools across in India. What do you think?