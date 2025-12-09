IAS Officer's ‘Swap Your Screen for a Sport’ Challenge Brings Kids Back to Playgrounds
9 December 2025
Pathanamthitta’s empty playgrounds are buzzing again. All thanks to a simple challenge by District Collector Prem Krishnan S: ‘Swap Your Screen for a Sport’.
Prem noticed something unsettling in his district. Children sat indoors with screens glowing in their hands while open grounds stayed unused. Swings barely moved. The simple joy of play seemed to slip out of reach.
With the ‘Swap Your Screen for a Sport’ challenge, Prem wanted children to step outside again, pick up a game they enjoyed and feel the thrill of moving freely.
His intention was clear. He hoped to revive outdoor play, rebuild a sense of community and bring back the energy that comes from running, playing and being part of a team.
The change unfolded fast. Children arrived at the grounds, lifted cricket bats, kicked footballs and discovered the simple pleasure of being outdoors. Empty spaces began to fill again.
Prem joined the children in their games. He played with them, showing that this was not only an official initiative. It was a shared effort to bring play back into daily life.
Prem graduated as an engineer from CET in Thiruvananthapuram and worked in firms such as Infosys and BSNL before choosing the civil services.
His IAS journey saw him lead flood relief operations, coordinating rescue efforts and supporting disaster-hit families before he took charge as District Collector of Pathanamthitta.
What will you choose today: another hour of scrolling or half an hour of play? Every child and every adult deserves a life that feels active and alive