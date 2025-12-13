How 3 Friends Brought Electricity, Safer Nights & Better Farming to 150 Villages

Gram Oorja began with a simple idea from Sameer Nair, Anshuman Lath, and Prasad Kulkarni: reliable electricity should reach even the most remote villages. Today, that idea lights up 150 villages across India through solar microgrids run with local communities.
In Jharkhand’s Gumla district, 800 households across 21 villages now have round-the-clock power. Homes stay lit after sunset, children study longer, and women find more space to take part in village decisions.
Many of these microgrids are managed by women. They collect tariffs, oversee maintenance, and handle daily operations, building confidence, leadership, and a strong sense of ownership within the community.
With steady electricity, villagers have expanded livelihoods linked to farming and local processing. Incomes have grown, and fewer families feel forced to migrate seasonally in search of work.
The model is built around community participation. CSR grants cover the initial setup, while affordable tariffs take care of upkeep, helping the systems run sustainably over time.
Solar-powered street lights have changed life after dark. Villages report fewer snake bites, safer roads, and reduced movement of wild animals like elephants near homes.
In states like Maharashtra, solar irrigation has reshaped farming routines. Farmers can grow crops beyond the monsoon months, with less dependence on erratic rainfall.
So far, Gram Oorja has installed 770 solar pumps across Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Over 4,200 farmers now irrigate more than 4,500 acres of land that once lay dry.
These pumps also ease daily burdens. Women and children spend less time fetching water, freeing up hours for education, work, and rest.
Across villages, the impact goes beyond electricity. Better lighting, stronger incomes, safer streets, and shared responsibility show how clean energy can quietly reshape rural life in lasting ways.