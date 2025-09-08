Watch: How a Snake Rescue in a Delhi School Taught a Lesson in Coexistence

Heavy monsoon rains had drenched South Delhi when panic rippled through a school campus. In the storeroom of Kendriya Vidyalaya, NMR, staff stumbled upon an unexpected guest — a large snake coiled in the corner. Instead of fear turning into chaos, what followed was a lesson in calm and coexistence.

Acting swiftly, Principal Chandan Kohli called Wildlife SOS, the non-profit known for rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals in distress.

The response was immediate. A trained Wildlife SOS team arrived, located the snake, identified it as a non-venomous Indian rat snake, and secured it safely. After a health check, the team released the snake back into its natural habitat, far from human settlements.

Indian rat snakes are often mistaken for venomous species, but they are harmless and vital for keeping rodent populations under control. While their sudden appearance can be startling, they pose no threat when handled by professionals.

This particular rescue highlighted not only the importance of coexistence but also the need to remain calm in moments of fear. The monsoon plays a big role in such encounters: heavy rains flood snake burrows, pushing them to seek dry shelter in urban areas, including homes and schools.

What to do if you see a snake:

Stay calm and do not provoke the animal.

Keep a safe distance.

Never attempt to handle or catch it yourself.

Contact a trained wildlife rescue team immediately.

As sightings rise during the rains, this incident reminds us that humans and wildlife can share space peacefully — when caution meets compassion.