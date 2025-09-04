Volunteer on a Tea Estate, Eat in a 100-YO Restaurant: How To Make the Most of 24 Hours in Darjeeling

What do you do when you meet the queen?

You courtesy, of course.

Likewise, during your rendezvous with the Queen of the Hills, Darjeeling. She’s known for putting on quite a welcome show. But whatever you’ve heard about the city, nothing quite steadies you for evenings here.

It’s a beautiful mise en scène; the sky’s colours light up the landscape, and the sunsets thrill with their cameo now and then. For a city that lies at the intersection of colonial charm, lip-smacking food, and breathtaking mountains, Darjeeling has a lot to offer.

Have 24 hours to spare? Well, that’s not much, but let’s ensure you get to do it all. Come along.

Where to stay in Darjeeling?

Singtom Tea Estate

Said to be one of the oldest tea estate resorts in the world, built in 1862, the Singtom Tea Estate lets you walk through 1,600 acres of private estate. It’s got quite a beguiling story.

The estate was started by Joachim Stoelke, a German priest, in 1854, and its name borrows from Singtam (which means the house of tigers and leopards in local parlance). It’s hearsay that the beasts used to prowl around in the adjoining forests.



Singtom Tea Estate in Darjeeling was started by Joachim Stoelke, a German priest, in 1854, Pictures source: Singtom Tea Estate

Currently managed by the Chirimar family, the Singtom Tea Estate offers various suites, each opening to panoramic views of the Eastern Himalayas.

Here, the thrum of the city hustle melts away, as you’ll be dining on organic home-cooked food, idling among tea plantations, and taking part in bird watching.

Address: Singtam Tea Garden, Darjeeling, West Bengal - 734104.

Book your stay here.

Birdsong Home

The homestay takes its name quite literally. The song of bluebirds cracks the morning interludes. It is the dream project of Alka Patodia, who is from Kollata but whose love for Darjeeling can be attributed to her boarding school days here.



Birdsong Home is a homestay in Darjeeling that offers beautiful views of the night sky, Pictures source: (L): Abhik Saha, (R): Ayushman Dehingia

Among the suites, the terrace one is perfect for families. Along with its spacious interiors, it’s also the best spot for stargazing. While here, we urge you not to pile your itinerary with a lot. The forests will take up most of your time, and rightly so.

Address: Marma Road, Pehilagaon, Mirik Busty, next to Royal Homestay, Mirik, West Bengal - 734214.

Book your stay here.

Kaleege House

Named after the resident Himalayan pheasant Khaleej, Kaleege House farmstay offers a beautiful view of the Rangli Rangliot tea gardens. It’s got quite a compelling history; the Takdah Cantt, which houses the farmstay, was a British-era cantonment and a recuperating centre.

The Kaleege House is in Takdah Cantt, which was a British-era cantonment and a recuperating centre, Pictures source: Kaleege House

The bungalows, barracks, and a clubhouse of the early 1900s still stand proud along the landscape. While here, don’t forget to check out the orchid centre, which is said to be one of Asia’s oldest. Then head to the farmstay for a siesta and a hearty lunch.

Address: Martin's Park, Takdah, Cantt, Rangli Rangliot, West Bengal - 734222.

Book your stay here.

Where to eat in Darjeeling?

Keventer's

The restaurant’s history dates back a century, when it was started by a gentleman, Edward Keventer. The story goes that during the early 1900s, Darjeeling had already become a favoured summer retreat for the British, offering respite from the heat.



Keventer's in Darjeeling was started by Edward Keventer in the early 1900s, Pictures source: (L): Amit Dey, (R): Sayan Chakraborty

This inspired Edward Keventer’s decision to start a restaurant whose classic English breakfast quickly became a cult favourite. The menu is a playful homage to the classics, such as bread, ham, bacon, salami, and sausages, all meticulously crafted from fresh and locally grown produce.

Address: Shop No. 1, Club Side, Nehru Rd, Darjeeling, West Bengal - 734101.

Glenary’s

Amongst the changing landscape of Darjeeling, Glenary’s has remained a pièce de résistance. It’s famous for its Roast pork and French fries served with buttered bread.



Glenary's in Darjeeling is famous for its bakery that offers a range of puffs, pastries, and wraps, Pictures source: (L): Imtiaj Ahmed Tamim, (R): Glenary's

Started in 1885, Glenary’s soon became an integral part of the city’s social fabric. The bakery here amasses a huge fan following with people queuing up to get a taste of the sandwiches, pizzas, rolls, and cakes.

Address: Nehru Rd, near Clock Tower, Chauk Bazaar, Darjeeling, West Bengal - 734101.

Where to explore the heritage of Darjeeling?

The town is a historical archive. It was developed into a hill station during the 19th century, serving as a summer retreat for colonial officers.

The British introduced tea plantations, railways, schools, and architecture, leaving behind a cultural and historical legacy that still shapes the town’s identity today. And, Darjeeling Walks takes you down nostalgia lane to explore the quaintness of the city.



Walks around Darjeeling will introduce you to its heritage and culture, and of course, the wonderful architecture of the buildings, Picture source: (R): Anurag Lama

Whether it’s the village experience walk, which offers a sit-down tete-a-tete session with the locals who will tell you stories plucked from the depths of the city’s archives and are bound to coax you into staying back for a 101 on wine-making, or the farming experience walk, there’s a lot to do.

Book your walk here.

What are the popular adventure activities in Darjeeling?

Don’t be fooled by the lackadaisical side of this town. It may appear sleepy, but Darjeeling has quite an intrepid side to it. Hike to the Sandakphu mountain, or Kanchenjunga.

For those who prefer something less strenuous, the tea plantations will leave you smitten. You could also opt for a river rafting experience on the Teesta River.

How to add value to your trip to Darjeeling?

Well, you haven’t really explored Darjeeling until you’ve worked at a tea estate. And one of the best places to do this at is Makaibari. The programme attempts to boost eco-tourism while ensuring that the local women are empowered.



The Makaibari Volunteer program enables youth to contribute to eco-tourism and help the local women while learning skills, Picture source: Makaibari

You can choose among projects spread across six villages; all earnings are directed towards helping the local women who work on the tea estates.

Volunteer here.