Meet Bengaluru’s Viral Woman Auto Driver Who Is Breaking Stereotypes on Wheels

“I never wanted a ‘smart IT job’. All I wanted was to enjoy my work every single day. For me, that joy comes from driving. I just love it — that’s it,” says 29-year-old Safura Khan, her voice calm yet firm with conviction.

It is not the kind of answer you expect in a city where every second person seems to be chasing an IT job, a corner desk, or a monthly appraisal. But Safura has always seen things differently.

While others looked at driving as a last resort, she saw it as joy. That simple joy has carried her from a second-hand scooty to the driver’s seat of her own e-auto, winding through the lanes of Bengaluru with confidence.



Safura Khan (29) recently went viral on Instagram for driving an auto in Bengaluru.

A recent video by a popular digital creator captured her story in a few short minutes and made her an internet sensation. Yet, what the viral clip only hinted at is the depth of her journey, one built on stubborn determination, small acts of rebellion, and an unshakable love for driving.

From scooty rides to the driver’s seat

Safura’s journey began not with ambition but with curiosity. She grew up in a modest household in Karnataka, the daughter of parents who had moved from Chennai when she was a child. Life was simple, money often scarce, and like many girls around her, education was never the top priority.

That’s when her fascination with two-wheelers first took root. “I started on a small scooty. I loved the feeling of riding alone. That’s when I knew driving made me happy,” she recalls.

Her mother, initially hesitant about her daughter’s passion, slowly began to see that this wasn’t a passing phase. By 2020, Safura had bought her first bike, a CT100, with her own savings.

Soon after, she began asking bigger questions: Could she drive professionally? Could she, a woman from a conservative family background, really take up a career behind the wheel?

The resistance was real. “At first, my mother said ‘no’. People will talk, she said. But later she allowed me,” Safura remembers. That permission opened the road to a new chapter in her life.

Small jobs that acted as big lessons

Before she could buy her own auto, Safura took up a string of jobs — at a Shell petrol pump, in home nursing, and delivering parcels for Swiggy and Amazon. Each role was tough, but she saw them as stepping stones.

“Whatever work I did, I always wanted to enjoy it. That’s what mattered to me. Not just money,” she says. However, nothing clicked. “Whatever I earned went into fuel and rent. It wasn’t worth it,” she says.

Safura’s big break came when she decided to buy an e-auto. With her mother helping with the down payment and her own earnings covering the EMIs, she finally became her own boss. Her day now begins at 5 am, with two long shifts — morning to afternoon, and then evening till late night. In between, she makes time to rest at home and even tutors her younger brother.

But her life revolves around her auto, pet dog, and love for driving. “I spend more time at work than at home, so I need to feel peaceful and happy when I drive. And I do,” she says.

‘Bengaluru is my city and I feel safe here’

Driving late at night is often seen as unsafe for women, but Safura disagrees.

“This is my city. I feel safe here. People may think otherwise, but I can walk or drive at midnight and know nothing will happen. Eight years ago, maybe it was different. But today, Bengaluru feels safe for me,” she says firmly.

It is this sense of confidence and calm that passengers remember. She recalls one woman who entered her auto in tears after an argument with her husband. By the time the ride ended, the woman was smiling. “She told me, ‘You’re doing great work. I feel proud of you’. That moment made me proud too. If I can give someone even a little boost, it feels good,” says Safura.

The viral moment that made her passion a sensation

One ordinary day, Tamanna Tanweer, a digital creator, shared a video of Safura speaking about her work. Neither of them expected what happened next. But social media took care of it, and within hours, the video went viral with over 2.8 million views and over 3,000 comments.



In the comments, Safura was flooded with love and best wishes. She also got a warm response from the startup, Gettecar, who promised to find a car for Safura.

“This was very new for me,” Safura laughs. “I didn’t even know she was a vlogger. Suddenly, people started congratulating me. I never thought so many people would appreciate my story.”

The newfound fame has opened unexpected doors. “If someone wants me to promote their products, I’ll do it. Why not? It’s an opportunity. But I won’t change my profession. Driving is my happiness,” she says.

Life has not changed technically for Safura. “I still get up at 5 am and start my day by 6 am because I believe hard work is the only way to reach one’s goal, there can never be any shortcuts.”

“Even before the viral video, many didis working at different IT offices have requested me to drop and pick them up after their shifts, as they feel really safe and comfortable with me. I am thankful for the trust they have shown in me,” she adds.

She also runs a YouTube channel, though editing remains a challenge. “I want to post daily, not for money, but to motivate girls. If I can do this, so can you,” she says.

Breaking glass ceilings and stereotypes on the road

As a woman driver, Safura is no stranger to stereotypes.

“People still think women can’t drive. But we can. We are often better. Families stop women from trying, saying it’s unsafe. But once you step out, you learn how to take care of yourself. Driving teaches you how to face the world,” she says.



Safura gets up at 5 am and continues her day in two long shifts.

Her advice to young women is direct: “Please do it. You will learn unforgettable lessons on the road. It’s not just driving, it’s life skills. How to talk, how to handle good and bad people; you learn everything.”

A friend’s perspective

Vishal, an old friend of Safura, has witnessed her journey closely. “I’ve known her for years. She has done many different jobs, but with driving, she truly shines. I’ve seen her face criticism, with people saying women shouldn’t be out so late. But she never let that stop her. Safura is fearless — and more importantly, she is happy. That’s rare. Most of us complain about work, but she enjoys hers,” he says.

He also points out her resilience. “She had to stop studying very early because of many reasons. But look at her now. She speaks multiple languages, manages her work independently, pays EMIs, supports her family, and even cares for her pet. She has built herself from scratch. That’s inspiring,” he adds.

For all her confidence, Safura’s dreams are modest but deeply personal.



Safura with her pet dog in her Bengaluru home.

“In five years, I want to buy my own house. Right now, we live in a rented house, and with a pet, it’s difficult. Landlords don’t like pets. I fight with my mother every day about keeping her. So I hope I can buy a house, where my pet and I can live freely,” she says with a smile.

She has no plans of changing her profession. “Why should I? Every day, I meet new people and see new stories. I feel proud when passengers appreciate my driving. Why would I leave that? I love it,” she says.

More than a driver, this 29-year-old is a dreamer

For Safura, driving is more than earning a living. It is about freedom, dignity and self-respect. Her life is proof that empowerment does not come only from corporate jobs or degrees; it can come from finding joy and strength in what you do, no matter how unconventional.

“People told me driving was not for women. But now they say, ‘We are proud of you’,” she says.

Her story has already touched thousands online, thanks to Tamanna’s viral video. But for Safura, the road ahead is what excites her most. Every ride she takes is a reminder that empowerment can be as simple as holding the steering wheel with confidence.

As Vishal sums it up: “She doesn’t just drive an auto. She drives her own destiny.”

If you want to collaborate with Safura, you can contact her on Instagram.

All photos courtesy: Safura Khan