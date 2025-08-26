Between Edits, Treats & Belly Rubs: Meet the TBI Dogs Who Double up as the Best Co-Workers

They wore the goofiest grins,

Secretly ran our homes,

Ruled our hearts,

Embodiments of love and loyalty —

and their stories deserved to be told.

At The Better India, our pets (or pawdyguards!) may have had shorter lives, but they filled them with the biggest purpose. They weren’t just pets. They were colleagues, comedians, comforters, and companions who stood by us through edits, rewrites, deadlines, and long nights.

On mornings, they sprawled belly-up under our desks, soaking up warmth. At other times, they loitered with hopeful eyes, waiting for us to step away from the laptop and toss them a treat.

This International Dog Day, we share the tales of our very own furry co-workers — five unforgettable dogs who brightened our homes and our workdays far beyond word counts and headlines.

Sumi Borah’s ‘Cuddles’: The treat thief with a 100% success rate

Cuddles, Sumi Borah’s seven-year-old Indie, is happy-go-lucky, clever, and fiercely independent. She is also the younger sister of Bubbly, Sumi’s other dog — a sweet but slightly gullible soul.

“Together, they are like a sitcom pair: one sharp and scheming (that was Cuddles), and the other endlessly good-natured but easily tricked (that was Bubbly). They share my bed, my home, and, like all siblings, have their share of hilarious drama,” says Sumi, associate director of people and culture at The Better India.



Cuddles greets each morning belly-up, runs flawless treat scams, and still manages to rule every heart at home.

Cuddles is famous in the house for her “treat heist”. The trick is always the same: she devours her own treat at lightning speed, then rushes to bark at absolutely nothing outside. Concerned, Bubbly drops her own treat and runs to investigate. In a flash, Cuddles zips back inside like a bullet train and polishes off her sister’s abandoned prize. Bubbly, still outside, continues to bark into the void.

Sumi laughs, “The scam has a 100 percent success rate. I swear she could teach masterclasses in con artistry.”

Beyond her cons, Cuddles loves her watchtowers — the balcony and terrace — where she keeps a close eye on the neighbourhood. Most of all, she makes sure the delivery man knows he isn’t welcome.

She has also developed an uncanny association with the home’s landmark — the Public Health Office. The moment Sumi mentions those words on the phone, Cuddles bolts to the balcony and barks as if she were protecting the White House.

And then there is her signature move: the upside-down morning greeting. “She always wakes up before me, so every day I am met with the sight of her lying belly-up, paws in the air, gazing at me as if to say, ‘Rise and shine, human’, Sumi recalls.

For all her antics, if Cuddles could have spoken, her first request would surely have been: “Please, for the love of treats, change my name. I’m not a cuddler.”

Ritika Saxena’s Fluffy: The ‘lion dog’ who rules the house

Fluffy, a seven-year-old Lhasa Apso, struts around like he is the king of the house — and honestly, he might just be. True to his breed’s history as the “lion dogs” once kept in Tibetan monasteries, Fluffy takes his role as protector very seriously… except when it comes to barking at his own reflection.

“Every time he looks at himself in the mirror, it’s like meeting a stranger he absolutely didn’t trust,” says Ritika Saxena, talent acquisition specialist at The Better India.



Fluffy struts around like a king, guards his couch with pride, and still melts hearts with his mischievous charm.

Mischievous and affectionate in equal measure, Fluffy has mastered the art of winning hearts and hogging space. His favourite throne? The couch. Correction: his couch. Guests might think it’s for them, but one look from Fluffy is enough to remind everyone who truly runs the show.

His signature trick is hilarious: the moment someone says ‘sit’, he snatches the treat before his little bottom even touches the ground. Part cleverness, part impatience, and entirely Fluffy.

With his boundless energy, his knack for stealing the spotlight, and his big-dog attitude in a little body, Fluffy proves that sometimes the smallest paws leave the deepest imprints on our lives.

Anuja Vartak’s Goadu: The sweet Indie who chose her family

Goadu (meaning “cute” or “sweet” in Marathi) lives up to her name in every possible way for the last 10 years.

Though Goadu technically belongs to her uncle, she has become the little shadow of Anuja Vartak (social media creative lead at The Better India) — the one she proudly calls her own.

Her story didn’t begin like most pet stories. As a street puppy, she was often shooed away, sometimes even hurt. Whenever she felt scared, she ran to them for safety. Those fleeting visits turned into longer stays until one day the family realised something beautiful: it wasn’t them who had adopted her. Goadu had chosen them.



Goadu wins everyone over with endless hops, healing licks, and even a love for beet chi koshimbir.

“For me, what began as a simple friendship — filled with cuddles, belly rubs, and play — turned into something far deeper a few years ago. When my uncle fell ill, Goadu refused food from anyone else. Every morning, before rushing off to college, I would stop to feed her and take her for a walk. That’s when it struck me — she wasn’t just my friend anymore. She had become my child,” Anuja shares.

Her bond with the family continues to deepen in countless ways. She recognises sounds well, and her licks heal. “When I arrive on my scooter, she gets excited and eagerly awaits my visit at the door. My father always asks me to spend time with her when I am alone. She is magical,” Anuja adds.

Her quirks are endless. Aside from chicken, her favourite food is beet chi koshimbir — a Maharashtrian beetroot salad. Which dog even eats beetroot? Goadu does.

Her favourite hangout spot remains the street, where she spends hours with her best friend, Tiramisu. Her special trick? Balancing on her hind legs and hopping endlessly, as if she could do it forever.

“If she could talk, I know the first thing she’d say would be: ‘Please stop smothering me with all those kisses,’” Anuja giggles.

Her mischievous side often shows — biting everything in sight, leaving the family upset until her innocent eyes melt their hearts. But even today, her love and the way she makes everyone feel special remain as strong as ever. Every glance, every nuzzle, every little lick is a reminder that some bonds only grow deeper with time.

Shivangi Pandey’s Tyson, Rex & Crystal: 3 shades of love

For social media consultant Shivangi Pandey, three Labradors — Tyson, Rex, and Crystal — completely transform life at home.

Tyson, the black Labrador, is 14. He came home when Shivangi was in Class 8, at a time when she was scared of dogs. Thanks to her brother’s insistence, their first pup entered their lives. “Tyson has grown into the most disciplined and intelligent companion, understanding both Hindi and English!” Shivangi smiles.



Tyson’s wisdom, Rex’s playful mischief, and Crystal’s empathy make Shivangi’s home a world of love.

In 2020, doctors said he wouldn’t survive a tumour, but he fought through it like a warrior. Today, with his wise white beard, Tyson is around 90 in human years, still carrying himself with quiet dignity.

Rex, the Dudley (yellow) Labrador, is 10 and a complete head-turner with his rare green eyes and pink nose. Epilepsy has been part of his life since puppyhood, but his spirit never dims. Mischievous and playful, Rex is always ready to chase every dog in the society and lives for the joy of playing with a ball. At night, he often sneaks into the kitchen in search of snacks — a habit his family laughs about, because they do the same!

Then there is Crystal, the white Labrador, just five years old. She is the diva, the queen of the house, and makes sure both the boys fall in line. With the attitude of a cat, she guards her favourite spot — usually the bed. Yet beneath her strong personality lies deep empathy. If someone cries, she is the first to rush over with gentle licks of comfort. Crystal is also a loving mother to nine puppies, all of whom have found happy homes.

Together, Tyson, Rex, and Crystal embody discipline, mischief, and nurture in their own ways — proving that love, in a dog’s world, comes in many beautiful forms.

Vidya Gowri’s Jespa: From mango mania to filter coffee heists

Jespa, my 12-year-old dachshund, is a little different from the rest — she loves filter coffee. Living in the heart of Chennai, she often sneaks sips of leftover coffee, along with stealing the hearts of everyone in “her” house.

Summers turn her into a mango maniac, while the monsoons transform her into a snug little burrito, because her tolerance for the cold is practically zero. Jespa is never just the “dog” of the house — we proudly call her our “daughter”.



Jespa sneaks sips of filter coffee, turns goofy with children, and fiercely protects the ones she loves most.

At home, we always follow one rule strictly: “no tying the dog”. When guests who fear dogs arrive, Jespa isn’t shut away. Instead, she sits on my lap, calmly observing every conversation like a queen presiding over her court.

Jespa adores children and becomes adorably goofy around the grandkids. At times, her jealousy shows — she destroys their toys just to reclaim the spotlight when attention shifts away from her.

She loves us all, but she is fiercely protective of my parents. Anyone who dares to get too close isn’t merely snapped at — they are met with an unapologetic bite.

If Jespa could talk, I know exactly what she would tell me: “Leave me alone, woman, I’m not your pillow to cuddle all the time!” But the truth is, we wouldn’t have her any other way. Jespa’s quirk and devotion make her unforgettable — the kind of dog whose charm lights up our home every single day.