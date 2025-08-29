91-YO Badminton Player From Chennai Proves Age Is No Barrier To Fitness

At six in the morning, when most of Adyar (a neighbourhood in Chennai) is still waking up, a familiar figure strides onto the badminton court with unmatched energy. Meet 91-year-old BM Viswanathan, who has been chasing the shuttle since the late 1970s.

A resident of Karpagam Gardens, Viswanathan once represented Indian Oil Corporation until his retirement in 1993. For the past three decades, the Indira Nagar Sports Club has been his second home. Rain or shine, he rarely misses his morning game, proving that age is no barrier when passion drives you forward.

Recently, he made headlines as the oldest participant at the National Badminton League in Tambaram, where he and his partner stunned many by finishing as runners-up.

“Playing badminton keeps me fit and energetic,” he says with a smile. At 91, he has no blood pressure, no diabetes, no cholesterol issues — only boundless enthusiasm.

For Viswanathan, the game is more than sport. It’s a way of life, a secret to health and happiness.

Every morning, as he picks up his racket, he reminds us that staying active is not about age but attitude. He is living proof that fitness begins with spirit.

So, what’s your excuse to skip the morning workout?