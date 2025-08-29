Six Delhi Students Build Eco-Coolers for Schools Using Discarded Kulhads & Scrap Wood

While Delhi experiences high humidity levels this monsoon, six teenagers have turned clay cups and compassion into cool, breathable classrooms. Their initiative, Project Vaayu, merges traditional wisdom with modern design to create low-cost, sustainable coolers for government schools.

“Earlier, I used to feel hot. Now, after this cooler has been installed, it feels nice. I can even focus on my studies.”

These words, spoken by Harish, a Class 5 student from a government school in Delhi’s V Block, became the defining moment for six students from The Shri Ram School, Moulsari. For them, Harish’s relief was more than a comment on temperature; it reflected dignity, comfort, and the right to learn in a supportive environment.



Six students from The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, have created eco-friendly coolers.

The spark of an idea

In April 2024, North India endured a merciless heatwave, with Delhi recording temperatures close to 50°C. Even in air-conditioned classrooms, the heat was unbearable. “We were struggling to focus despite all our privileges,” recalls project leader Amaira Kapoor. “We wondered how government school students without fans or cooling systems were coping.”

The team – Amaira, Kartikeya Shastri, Zoey Singh, Shayan Sethi, Jovika Nagpal, and Nevan Roy – visited a nearby government school to find out. Students sat in cramped concrete rooms under tin roofs, sweating through lessons. “That visit changed everything,” says Amaira. It was no longer just a problem of heat; it was one of equity and empathy.

From empathy to execution

Determined to act, the students brainstormed solutions that would be eco-friendly, affordable, and independent of power-hungry systems like air conditioners. They turned to the age-old Indian practice of evaporative cooling. “When we explain it in Hindi, people immediately connect it to matkas, the clay pots that keep water cool,” Amaira notes. “That’s when they ask, ‘Why isn’t this everywhere already?’”

How the eco-coolers work

The coolers use recycled kulhads (clay tea cups) arranged within a wooden frame reinforced with scrap metal. Water flows over the porous cups, which absorb and slowly release it through evaporation, naturally cooling the air – much like a traditional earthen pot. A small water pump keeps circulation going, while silica gel seals prevent leakage.



The coolers use recycled kulhads (clay tea cups) arranged within a wooden frame reinforced with scrap metal.

This simple design can lower room temperatures by 6–10°C, making a tangible difference in classrooms. By reusing kulhads collected from local tea vendors, the project also champions sustainability.

Built in homes, not labs

The coolers were not assembled in high-tech labs but in homes and backyards, using scrap wood, discarded metal, and old electrical components sourced from kabadiwalas. Families and volunteers joined in, alongside a local electrician. “We constructed everything ourselves,” says Zoey Singh. “It was all trial, error, and learning.”



The coolers were not assembled in high-tech labs but in homes and backyards, using scrap wood.

Leakage proved a major hurdle. “Because we were using scrap, the frames often couldn’t hold water,” Amaira explains. “Silica gel eventually solved the problem. It was a small but crucial fix.”

These challenges and hurdles became learning opportunities for Amaira. It also helped her understand how to organise and manage her team. “Leadership isn’t about having all the answers,” Amaira reflects. “It’s about showing up every time like it matters — because it truly does.”

Cooling classrooms, transforming lives

In September 2024, the first cooler was installed in a government primary school classroom. By May 2025, five coolers were operating across four schools, benefitting over 400 students. Data collected from these classrooms confirmed that the temperature dropped significantly, and the learning environment improved dramatically, which was affirmed by the Principal of a government school, Project Vaayu operated in.

“The cooler has brought down the temperature by a few degrees,” says Parveen, Principal at the V Block school. “Students feel happier, and a more comfortable environment encourages attendance.”

The team with their freshly installed eco-friendly cooler.

Families and mentors step in

The journey wouldn’t have been possible without support from parents, mentors, and community partners.

Mrs. Disha Roy, mother of Nevan Roy, reflects, “My role was mostly emotional backup. I watched them pour time and energy into every phase, from sketching to building. When they won second prize at the 'Youth for Earth' competition, it was a goosebump moment.”

That award, organised by the Climate Reality Project and Mobius Foundation, came with a cash prize, which further strengthened their mission.

Mrs. Bhumika Nagpal, Jovika’s mother, helped source eco-friendly kulhads and gave logistics support. “But honestly, the real credit goes to the kids. I just reminded them that their ideas matter,” she says.

At the school, mentor Sudeshna Chhajlani guided the students without taking over. “At TSRS, we empower students through facilitation, not micromanagement,” she explains. “I helped structure their research, connected them with experts, and provided feedback. The rest was their own doing.”

Impact on the school culture

Project Vaayu didn’t just impact the schools where coolers were installed. It also shifted the culture within The Shri Ram School. “Senior students have become role models,” Chhajlani says. “Younger students are now leading their own initiatives on sustainability and community service.”



Members of Project Vaayu also held workshops at the primary schools.

The school’s vibrant student societies and the Shri Paryavaran Club offered fertile ground for Project Vaayu to grow. The initiative proved that real-world learning can start within a classroom and radiate outwards, into the community.

Lessons beyond the classroom

Zoey Singh recalls how brainstorming became a learned skill. “I had to figure out how to blend creativity with practicality. That meant evaluating ideas not just for innovation but for real-world feasibility,” she says.

Disagreements were inevitable. “We often debated the design, especially on whether to use electricity or what size kulhads to pick,” Zoey adds. “But these conversations helped us build a better solution.”

Asked what she would say to a sceptic, she responds, “Being students doesn’t limit our impact. It gives us a fresh lens. We’re not bound by ‘how it’s always been done.’ Project Vaayu shows that students can make a real-world difference.”

She also learned structured problem-solving: “I now break down tasks into smaller, actionable goals—a method I apply even while studying.”

The road ahead

The team’s immediate goal is to install five more coolers and reach 1,000 students. “We’ve proven this works. Now, we want to take it further,” Zoey says. They also hope to expand to other community spaces: government hospitals, animal shelters, and rural learning centres.



Project Vaayu team with the students of Delhi's Government Primary School.

Amaira hopes to share their message with climate leaders: “We didn’t invent a new solution. We proved that simple, traditional ideas can solve modern crises — if someone acts on them.”

She adds, “We’re told young people are the future. But we can be part of the present too. Change doesn’t need perfection; it starts with a single observation, a local problem, or one school.”

Zoey echoes her: “You don’t need to be an expert to make a difference. All it takes is an idea, determination, and the willingness to learn.”

And if you still need proof, just ask Harish. He’ll tell you how a few terracotta cups turned his classroom from a furnace into a space where he can finally concentrate on his studies.

Sometimes, the most powerful solutions aren’t new. They’re simply waiting to be rediscovered.

All photos courtesy: Amaira Kapoor