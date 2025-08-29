For Over a Century, 5 of India’s Oldest Hotels Have Been Blending History With Hospitality

Walk into some of India’s oldest hotels, and you are not just checking into a room — you are stepping into living history. These are not dusty relics trapped in the past, but vibrant establishments that have hosted maharajas, poets, viceroys, freedom fighters, and celebrities.

Their corridors carry whispers of colonial dinners, independence-era meetings, and the grand parties of India’s elite. Yet, they continue to thrive, offering the comfort of modern hospitality while retaining the charm of bygone days.

Here are five of the oldest hotels in India that are still opening their doors to guests — each with a story worth retelling.

1. The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

When they opened: 1903



The Taj was the first hotel in India to have electricity, lifts. Image courtesy: Pexels

What is so special about them: Built by Jamshedji Tata after he was denied entry into a European-only hotel, the Taj redefined luxury for Indians. Its Indo-Saracenic architecture and sea-facing views have made it an icon of Mumbai. It has hosted the likes of George Bernard Shaw, Mick Jagger, and Barack Obama.

Best time to visit: November to February, when Mumbai’s humidity dips and the Arabian Sea breeze feels pleasant.

Did you know? The Taj was the first hotel in India to have electricity, lifts, and American fans, and later became a symbol of resilience after the 26/11 attack.

2. The Imperial, New Delhi

When they opened: 1936

The Imperial's grand corridors are lined with one of the largest collections of colonial and post-colonial art in Asia. Image courtesy: Wikipedia

What is so special about them: The Imperial is a time capsule of India’s colonial era, built by Blomfield, an associate of Edwin Lutyens. Its grand corridors are lined with one of the largest collections of colonial and post-colonial art in Asia. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Lord Mountbatten are believed to have met here to discuss the Partition of India.

Best time to visit: October to March, when Delhi’s weather is pleasant and sightseeing around the city can be enjoyed comfortably.

Did you know? The Imperial was the first luxury hotel in independent India to serve champagne, making it a favourite with diplomats and foreign dignitaries.

3. The Great Eastern Hotel, Kolkata

When they opened: 1840, originally as the Auckland Hotel.



The Great Eastern Hotel was called “the Jewel of the East”. Image courtesy: Wikipedia

What is so special about them: Often called “the Jewel of the East,” this was the first luxury hotel in India. Its bakery was legendary, and the hotel became a must-stop for travellers on their way to the Far East. It still carries an aura of Victorian elegance.

Best time to visit: November to February, when Kolkata’s festive season and mild weather make it ideal for exploring the city’s colonial history.

Did you know? The Great Eastern has hosted Mark Twain, Mahatma Gandhi, and even Queen Elizabeth II. It also once generated its own electricity supply before the city had a grid.

4. Taj Connemara, Chennai

When they opened: 1854



The Taj Connemara was once home to the Madras Club. Image courtesy: Wikipedia

What is so special about them: The oldest hotel in South India, Taj Connemara started as the Imperial Hotel and later took its present name. Its design is a blend of classic colonial architecture and Art Deco influences.

Over the years, it has welcomed British governors, royalty, and modern-day celebrities. Its lush gardens and heritage wings transport visitors back to an era when Madras was the heart of the Madras Presidency.

Best time to visit: December to February, when Chennai enjoys its coolest weather, and the city is buzzing with the famous Margazhi music and dance season.

Did you know? The hotel was once home to the Madras Club, which admitted only Europeans until 1960, making it a space layered with colonial history and social change.

5. The Darjeeling Circuit House

When they opened: Mid-19th century, originally built by the British to house high-ranking officials visiting the hill station.

What is so special about them: Known for its wooden architecture and colonial-era design, the Circuit House overlooks the rolling tea estates and snow peaks of Kanchenjunga. Though simple compared to palaces, it has the rustic charm of a time when hill stations were the crown jewels of the Raj.

Best time to visit: March to May and October to December, when the skies are clear and the mountain views are at their best.

Did you know?Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is said to have stayed here during his visits to Darjeeling, adding another layer of history to its walls.

These hotels are more than just places to spend a night. They are milestones of India’s cultural and political evolution, bearing witness to revolutions, royal retreats, and timeless tales. A stay here is not simply about luxury; it is about tracing history with every step down the corridor.