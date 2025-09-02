How This Zero-Waste Festival in Bengaluru Is Turning Music Into a Climate Movement

Imagine a music festival that doesn’t leave behind plastic deserts or mountains of waste. A festival where every stage is crafted from recycled materials, every sip is taken from a steel tumbler, and the beat of the music pulses in harmony with the heartbeat of the planet.

This isn’t a dream or a distant ideal; it’s the reality of Echoes of Earth, India’s pioneering green music festival.

Founded in 2016 by Roshan Netalkar, Echoes of Earth is not just another entry in India’s events calendar but a movement that intertwines ecological responsibility with the unifying power of music. While music festivals are often synonymous with excess and waste, this festival flips the script — embedding sustainability at its core and proving that large-scale entertainment can be both vibrant and virtuous.



Meet Roshan Netalkar, the man behind Echoes of Earth — India’s greenest music festival.

From childhood roots to a green revolution

Roshan’s vision sprouted from his early years in the coastal town of Karwar, surrounded by unspoilt nature. Later, after moving to Bengaluru and spending two decades in the entertainment industry, he saw first-hand the environmental toll of large events — elaborate sets discarded in minutes, plastic piling up, and waste overwhelming the grounds.

“I wanted to bring eclectic global sounds to Bengaluru’s evolved audience,” Roshan recalls. “But more importantly, I wanted to rethink what a festival could be. We saw the degradation of natural resources and thought: why not use music as a platform for conservation?”

Thus, Echoes of Earth was born — with sustainability not as an afterthought, but its very ethos. With no existing playbook in India, the team relied on research, innovation, and sheer commitment to create a truly green festival.

The art and science of sustainable stages

One of Echoes of Earth’s most striking features is its spectacular stages — monumental structures crafted entirely from recycled and upcycled materials. Each year begins with a thematic concept rooted in nature.



The dazzling one-horned rhino stage was made completely with sustainable materials.

“Every edition explores a theme. Last year, it was about seasons and conservation stories like the one-horned rhino. This year, it’s about nature’s intelligence — from mycelium networks to whales communicating through echoes,” Roshan explains.

The design process starts with sketches, then 3D models, and involves artists such as Siddharth Karewal. Materials are salvaged from junkyards, e-waste, and construction debris, before being transformed into safe, certified installations.

“It’s a six-month labour of love involving over a hundred people. The final stage is a fusion of creativity, sustainability, and technology,” Roshan adds.

Piyushi Taunk, Head of Department at Echoes of Earth, elaborates: “Every piece is handcrafted and tested. We build prototypes, run safety checks with engineers, and embed R&D at every stage — from non-toxic finishes to load-bearing analysis. The result isn’t just a stage, but an installation that tells stories and sparks conversations about sustainability.”

Turning waste into art and action

Waste is often the Achilles’ heel of festivals — but here, it’s a triumph. From its first edition, Echoes of Earth has been 100% plastic-free. No bottled water, no disposable cutlery. Instead, RO water filters supply clean water and festival-goers carry steel tumblers, bought on entry and refundable at exit.

“We don’t have dustbins scattered around,” Roshan explains. “Instead, there are ‘Kiosk stations’ where volunteers guide attendees to separate wet and dry waste. It’s education in action.”

In its 2024 edition, Echoes of Earth hosted over 26,000 people across two days and 170 acres — celebrating art, music, and sustainability.

At a glance:



Plastic bottles, discarded materials - all were used to make the incredible chameleon installation.

Zero plastic since day one – no bottles or disposable cutlery.



– no bottles or disposable cutlery. Zero landfill – with Hasiru Dala ensuring all waste is composted or recycled.



– with Hasiru Dala ensuring all waste is composted or recycled. Steel tumblers – reusable cups for every drink.



– reusable cups for every drink. Controlled portions – food waste minimised with standardised servings.



– food waste minimised with standardised servings. Solar power – 20% of energy supplied through solar grids; one stage fully solar-powered.



Volunteer Kushali Kundra, who worked on installations and waste management, recalls:

“Watching thousands refill steel cups at RO stations instead of buying bottles was powerful. It showed me how change at scale is possible.”

The result? A festival ground left spotless, and for the past two years, zero waste to landfill — a rare feat globally.

Powering up with clean energy

Energy is one of the festival’s toughest challenges. Currently, around 20% of power is generated through solar, with one stage fully solar-powered last year.

While diesel generators are still in use due to infrastructural limits, Roshan and his team are exploring alternatives like biodiesel and biogas. “Power is our biggest hurdle,” he admits. “But the goal is clear: to keep innovating and scaling up renewables so entertainment doesn’t have to cost the Earth.”

Partnerships that make it possible

Behind the festival is a network of committed partners:

Hasiru Dala Innovations – waste management

U Solar – clean energy

WWF-India – conservation knowledge partnership

Goa Biodiversity Board – coastal biodiversity support

Felis Films – content and wildlife documentation

Local artisans – creative execution

“These partnerships are the backbone of our festival,” says Roshan. “They bring authenticity, data, and practical solutions that turn ideas into reality.”

Powered by people

Beyond organisations, the festival thrives because of people. Over the years, Echoes of Earth has engaged 15,000+ participants across Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi through events and digital outreach. It has also run four multi-city campaigns on biodiversity, e-waste, sapling drives, and bee conservation.



Over the years, Echoes of Earth has engaged 15,000+ participants across Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi through events and digital outreach.

The festival also supports livelihoods. More than 1,200 frontline workers are employed annually — 66% of them women. Many have seen their incomes rise by nearly six times. “It proves sustainability can power inclusion and economic growth,” says Piyushi.

The greener side: Beyond two days

Sustainability doesn’t end when the music stops. Echoes of Earth launched The Greener Side, a year-round programme of workshops, nature walks, and discussions that engage over 20,000 people annually.

“Our artist community helps translate research into installations using 90% repurposed materials — bamboo, scrap metal, salvaged wood,” Piyushi explains. “In 2024 alone, this saved over 11,700 kg of new material.”

Since launch, The Greener Side has conducted 200+ workshops, reached 52,000+ people, and partnered with 55 grassroots organisations nationwide.

A ripple effect

Echoes of Earth is setting new benchmarks. “Audiences now demand waste-free festivals. Social media keeps organisers accountable. We’ve even created a sustainability handbook for festivals, soon to be open source,” Roshan shares.



The Greener Side has conducted 200+ workshops, reached 52,000+ people.

He notes how Echoes’ audience has transformed too: “Our people don’t just attend — they become custodians. They wait patiently in lines, segregate waste, and carry these values into their daily lives.”

Looking ahead

Roshan’s vision is to expand across India and eventually internationally. “Each location will adapt our core values of community, conservation, and creativity. On sustainability, we’re pushing for more renewable energy, better public transport access, and circular economy practices.”

Wind energy, biogas, and innovative materials are all on the horizon.

More than a festival

Echoes of Earth stands as a beacon of how large-scale festivals can be reimagined for a greener future. Through visionary leadership, meticulous planning, community partnerships, and unwavering commitment, Roshan Netalkar and his team have built more than a festival — they’ve created a movement.

With every reused steel cup, every stage built from scrap, and every child walking a mangrove trail, the festival is quietly shaping the future.

All photos courtesy Echoes of Earth