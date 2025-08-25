A Daughter’s Love Revived Khapli Wheat in Jalgaon, Expanding to 1500 Acres & Lakhs in Earnings

In the tranquil village of Dasnoor, nestled in Jalgaon’s Raver taluka, a daughter’s devotion to her mother set in motion a remarkable agricultural revival. In 2018, with no prior experience in heritage grains, Vaishali Patil sowed two acres of Emmer wheat — locally known as Khapli — hoping to ease her mother’s battle with leukaemia.

What began as an act of love soon grew into a farming movement that would reshape Jalgaon’s agricultural identity.

Khapli wheat: An ancient supergrain

Khapli wheat (Triticum dicoccum) is one of the world’s oldest grains — tough, hulled, and naturally resilient. Its unique nutritional profile sets it apart: high fibre, resistant starch, low glycaemic index, and rich in protein and antioxidants. It is particularly recommended for diabetics and heart patients.



For Vaishali, these qualities were not just scientific facts but a lifeline. “I started growing it just for my mother’s health,” she recalls. Within three years, she expanded cultivation from two to twenty acres.

Carrying a family’s burden

Vaishali’s journey to farming was neither planned nor easy.

“After my father’s passing in 2000, the responsibility of our farm fell on my brother, who was already battling alcoholism. When he died three years later, he left behind debts of Rs 50 lakhs, a widow, and two young children,” she says.

At just 25, with a degree in Arts and a diploma in Business Management, Vaishali stepped in. She cleared the debts, rebuilt her family’s 100-year-old home, and took charge of the farm. Just as stability returned, her mother was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2016.

It was during this time that Vaishali came across Khapli wheat (Emmer wheat), an ancient grain once widely grown in India but nearly forgotten in modern agriculture. What drew her in were the many conversations around its health benefits. Unlike the modern wheat varieties commonly found in markets, Khapli was said to be richer in fibre and nutrients, easier to digest, and gentler on people with chronic illnesses. It was also believed to release energy slowly into the body, making it a better choice for those who struggled with fluctuating blood sugar levels.

For Vaishali, whose mother’s fragile health demanded food that was nourishing yet light on the system, these qualities felt worth holding on to. She believed that by cultivating Khapli on her own farm, she could provide her mother with meals that were not only wholesome but also tailored to her needs. In 2018, she sowed her first batch of Khapli seeds — not as a business decision, but as a daughter’s attempt to bring comfort through food.



Although her mother passed away the following year, what began as an effort to care for one person slowly grew into something much bigger. Khapli became both her anchor and her purpose, shaping a farming journey that would soon inspire many others.

From two acres to a thousand

In November 2018, Vaishali sourced 40 kg of Khapli seeds from Pune’s Agharkar Research Institute. By January 2019, her first harvest yielded 20 quintals — enough for her family and for saving seed.

Recognition soon followed. At a Department of Agriculture event later that year, her work drew attention, sparking curiosity among farmers. By 2020, cultivators from Jalgaon, Baramati, Nashik, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana were sourcing seeds from her.

Today, Khapli wheat spans more than 1,500 acres across multiple talukas, a transformation seeded by Vaishali’s two-acre experiment.

Balancing bananas and risks

Alongside Khapli, Vaishali continues her family’s legacy of banana farming — in a region famously called India’s “banana capital.” Yet, the crop is fraught with risks.

“Every May, storms with winds up to 80 km/h devastate plantations,” she says. In 2006, winds flattened her nine-acre crop, causing losses of Rs 15–20 lakhs. Again in 2015, six acres were destroyed, leading to damages of nearly ₹10 lakhs.

Alongside Khapli, Vaishali continues her family’s legacy of banana farming

Still, she persists, supplementing bananas with crops like groundnut, coconut, and tur dal.

A farmer, an entrepreneur, a pioneer

In 2021, Vaishali became possibly the first woman in India to obtain a Seed Dealer Licence for Khapli wheat. Through her self-help group, Prabhuram Bachat Gat, she sold 20 quintals of seeds to Jalgaon’s ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency), followed by 10 quintals to Amravati ATMA the next year.

For Vaishali, Khapli is more than an ancient grain or a commercial success. It is a story of resilience, love, and renewal.

“Today, Khapli wheat seeds are available at 12 centres in Jalgaon, helping hundreds of farmers access the crop,” says Kurban Tadvi, District Superintendent Agricultural Officer and Project Director, ATMA.

More than just a crop

Khapli wheat’s distinct reddish hue, premium market price (about 40% higher than regular bread wheat), and soil-enhancing properties have made it a favourite among health-conscious consumers and organic farmers alike.

As farmer Milind Shah from Chahardi, who sourced seeds from Vaishali in 2020, explains: “When grown organically, Khapli even improves the soil’s carbon content.”



Although her mother passed away, what began as an effort to care for one person slowly grew into something much bigger.

For Vaishali, however, Khapli is more than an ancient grain or a commercial success. It is a story of resilience, love, and renewal.

“What began as a daughter’s quest to heal her mother has grown into a movement for sustainable farming, healthier diets, and the revival of India’s ancient grains.”