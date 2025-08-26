Grow Mango, Guava & Citrus at Home: Easy Tips from Successful Gardeners

Growing fruit trees at home may seem daunting, especially in urban settings with limited space. But with the right techniques, even a small terrace or balcony can turn into a fruitful mini orchard.

Odisha-based Jayanti Sahoo and Andhra Pradesh-based Bangaru Jhansi are successfully growing dozens of fruit varieties, including mango, guava, oranges, and more — all organically and without chemicals. Interestingly, Bangaru is a recipient of the prestigious Dr IV Subba Rao Rythu Nestham award for her impressive terrace garden.

Here are their expert, easy-to-follow tips to help you grow fruit trees like a pro at home.

1) Choose the right location and ensure proper drainage

Place your pots or containers on terrace beams or walls to balance the weight and protect your house foundation.

Ensure there is a good drainage system so water doesn’t stagnate and harm the roots.

Choose spots that get ample sunlight. Most fruit trees need at least six hours of sun daily.

2) Use suitable containers beyond regular pots

Jayanti recommends upcycling sturdy discarded fish crates (27x17x12 inches) with holes drilled at the bottom for drainage. These crates are durable, lightweight, and allow easy movement and repotting.

For smaller saplings, start with 15-inch pots before transferring to larger containers.



With a little space and care, you can savour sweet, chemical-free fruits grown right at home.

3) Prefer grafted saplings over seedlings

Grafted saplings fruit much faster, often within a year, compared to seeds, which can take five to seven years.

Look for healthy grafted plants from reliable nurseries.

4) Prepare a lightweight, nutrient-rich soil mix

Use a mix of 30 percent garden soil, 30 percent cow dung compost, 30 percent cocopeat, five percent neem cake powder, and five percent bonemeal powder.

Place a thick four to five inch layer of dried leaves at the bottom of pots to decompose into compost and improve soil health.

5) Feed your trees regularly with liquid fertilisers



Bangaru Jhansi grows many fruit varieties, including mango, guava, and oranges.

Since potted trees don’t get natural soil nutrients, provide liquid fertilisers every 15 days.

Jayanti’s recipe: soak one kg mustard cake, into which add 250 gm neem cake powder in five litres of water. Keep the mixture in shade for five days. Dilute one litre of this in 10 litres of water before applying.

Bangaru uses a homemade fish amino acid fertiliser to boost growth. Take one kg of sea fish and one kg of jaggery. Mix it in a terracota pot or plastic container with the help of a stick. Cover it with a cotton cloth and keep it in the shade. Every morning and evening, stir it in a clockwise direction. The fertiliser will be ready after 15 days. Take 10 ml of fish amino acid and dilute it in five litres of water, and then, spray it on the leaves and under soil roots of the plants.

6) Control pests organically and early

Regularly inspect plants for pests and remove them manually.

Spray neem oil weekly to control insects like mealybugs and fruit flies.

Use sticky fly traps and natural pest repellents like a chili-garlic paste mixed with rice water if needed.

7) Prune trees to encourage healthy growth and fruit size

Prune grafted fruit trees every two to three years, ideally before their growing season. This removes dead or vulnerable branches, improves air circulation, and prevents smaller fruits.

Urban terrace gardening of fruit trees like mango, guava, and citrus is both rewarding and eco-friendly. With some space, patience, and organic care, you can enjoy chemical-free, sweet fruits right from your home.