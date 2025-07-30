Meet the Inspiring 65-YO Who Wakes at Dawn To Sell Homemade Fruit Cream on a Mohali Footpath

Originally reported and written in July 2025, this story has been republished as part of our archival content.​​

In a world driven by trends, we at The Better India came across a post that glorified a small stall set up by a 65-year-old woman in Mohali. This woman stands in Mohali’s Phase 7, bang opposite Bansal Namkeen, and sells chilled, homemade, fresh fruit cream to passers-by with generosity and love. And the locals fondly call her, ‘Aunty Ji!’

Her day starts around 5 every morning. Along with seasonal fruits, she prepares her fresh fruit cream with apples and bananas, and sets up her stall every day. She ladles generous scoops of chilled fruit cream into plastic cups for her customers — many of whom arrive not just for the treat, but to support her after watching her go viral on Instagram and Facebook. Watch the video here!

In the videos, her customers share that she’s been doing this for years and urge viewers to extend their support.

Her stall draws attention even without flashy signboards around her. In an era where many her age are resting or retired, she starts her day early, braving the sun and the crowds, simply to keep her business going.

As her story continues to gain traction online, locals and netizens are urging others to visit her stand and support her in whatever way they can — whether by buying a cup of fruit cream, sharing her story, or simply stopping by to say hello.