India’s Mango Pickle Map: 17 Irresistible Flavours From North to South

Whenever I think of mango pickles, my thoughts immediately return to a sunny afternoon in Bengal, where the sweet and earthy aroma of Gur Aam — a jaggery-infused mango pickle — wafted through my grandmother’s kitchen. It was a smell that promised comfort, tradition, and the magic of mango season.

Mango pickles are not just condiments in India; they are an intimate expression of culture, geography, and time-honoured culinary wisdom. Each region crafts its distinctive version, utilising local mango varieties and indigenous spices, creating flavours that tell a story of place and people.



In India, mango pickles are more than food — they carry the taste of tradition, family memories, and regional pride.

Come with me as I wander through India’s vast and varied landscape, uncovering the rich heritage behind some of the most remarkable regional mango pickles.

Let’s go through their origins, the distinctive mango varieties that give each its unique character, and the special qualities that make every one of them unforgettable.

1. Aam ka Murabba - The sweet delight of Punjab

Originating in Punjab, Aam Ka Murabba is a syrupy mango preserve typically made with Kesar or Langra mangoes. These varieties are selected for their fragrance and slightly fibrous texture, which holds well when cooked.



The mango pieces are simmered gently in a sugar syrup infused with cardamom, saffron, and occasionally rose water, resulting in an amber-coloured and glossy preserve. Unlike traditional spicy pickles, it is entirely sweet — often served as a delicacy during festive occasions or with simple breads like paratha. Its appeal lies in its mellow flavour and luxurious texture, making it a distinctive component of Punjabi culinary traditions.

2. Chunda - Gujarat’s sweet and spicy chutney

In Gujarat, the mango pickle takes the form of Chunda, a thick chutney made by grating raw green mangoes and cooking them with jaggery and a blend of aromatic spices such as fennel seeds and red chilli powder.

The combination of the mango’s natural tartness with the molasses-like sweetness of jaggery results in a harmonious balance of flavours. The addition of spices provides warmth and complexity.

Chunda is a staple in the Gujaratithali and is valued for its long shelf life, allowing it to be enjoyed well beyond the mango season. Its semi-liquid consistency and dual sweet-spicy profile make it particularly versatile as a condiment.



3. Avakaya - The fiery pickle of Andhra Pradesh

Avakaya is one of the most iconic mango pickles from Andhra Pradesh, known for its intense heat and robust flavour. It is typically made using Malgova mangoes, prized for their firm and non-fibrous flesh that retains texture even after pickling.

The cut mango pieces are coated with a dry spice mix of mustard seed powder, red chilli powder, and salt, and then soaked in cold-pressed sesame oil. This pickle undergoes sun curing, which allows the flavours to mature and intensify. Mustard provides pungency, the red chillies deliver heat, and the sesame oil acts as both a flavouring agent and a natural preservative.



Avakaya is most commonly paired with plain rice and ghee, where its powerful flavours shine.

4. Kairiche Lonche - Maharashtra’s balanced pickle

Kairiche Lonche, particularly popular in Maharashtra’s Khandesh region, is a well-balanced pickle made using raw mangoes, often Alphonso or regional varieties. The mango is cut into large chunks and pickled with a mixture of mustard seeds, red chilli powder, turmeric, and salt.

The factor that sets this pickle apart is the inclusion of jaggery, which introduces a mild sweetness.



The result is a pickle that balances sour, spicy, and sweet elements distinctively. Its thick consistency and satisfying texture make it an ideal pairing with bhakri (a traditional millet flatbread), and it reflects the region’s love for strong and layered flavours that evolve over time.

5. Vaadu Mangai - Tamil Nadu’s fermented speciality

Vaadu Mangai, also known as Maavaddu, is a traditional Tamil pickle prepared using baby raw mangoes, which are typically left whole. The mangoes are cured with rock salt, red chilli powder, and ground mustard seeds, then allowed to ferment naturally over several days.

The fermentation process is key to its unique taste, imparting a mild tang and savoury depth. The mustard contributes a pungent sharpness, while the curing allows the mangoes to retain their crispness.

Vaadu Mangai is usually made in large batches during the early mango season and is stored for extended periods. Its sharp and salty profile, and fermented undertone make it particularly complementary to rice-based dishes.



6. Marwadi Keri Lunji - Rajasthan’s sun-dried pickle

In Rajasthan, where preserving food is essential due to extreme climatic conditions, Marwadi Keri Lunji is a dry mango pickle that makes use of sun-drying techniques. Raw mango slices are dried until firm and then combined with mustard seeds, asafoetida (hing), salt, and oil.

The drying process intensifies the mango’s sourness, while the mustard and asafoetida provide earthy and pungent notes. This pickle is dry, long-lasting, and perfectly suited to the region’s cuisine, which often includes rich, starchy dishes that benefit from a sharp and salty contrast. Its durability and bold flavour have made it a pantry essential in Rajasthani households.



7. Pahadi HingAam Achaar - Himachal Pradesh’s wild mango pickle

From the hilly terrains of Himachal Pradesh comes Pahadi Hing Aam Achaar, a pickle prepared using small and wild mangoes that are naturally more sour than cultivated varieties. What makes this pickle distinctive is the use of asafoetida (hing), which gives it a strong and savoury aroma and aids digestion, particularly useful in the cooler mountain climate.

The mangoes are typically pickled with mustard seeds, red chillies, salt, and hing, then cured over time to develop a complex flavour profile. The result is a tangy, pungent pickle with a rustic character, perfectly suited to the hearty meals of the Himalayan region.



Mango pickles in India are as diverse as its languages and landscapes. Made from wild, fibrous, baby, or firm mangoes and preserved with region-specific spices and techniques, these pickles are living traditions — showcasing the ingenuity with which Indian households have preserved flavour, nutrition, and memory for generations.