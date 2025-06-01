From Amputees to the Visually Impaired: How a Diverse Group of Trekkers Conquered the Himalayas

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in June 2025.

The mountain gods of Dayara Bugyal (12,000 ft above sea level), a meadow in the Garhwal Himalayas, are no strangers to beautiful sights. Every spring (March and April), the meadow turns into a floral rhapsody of sorts; oak, rhododendron, pine and maple colour its alpine landscape.

There’s plenty for the gods here to feast their eyes on. But rarely do they witness a sight like the one they did on 27 April 2025, as a group of trekkers held onto a rope, knotted at intervals. The leader at the front shouted ‘STEP’ announcing a change in incline, and in clockwork motion, the queue behind him would ready themselves for it.

In all their years of watching trekkers skirt their picturesque horizons, the mountain gods hadn’t seen something like this. A closer look would reveal that the ones holding onto the rope—nine of them in total, excluding the people at either end—were disabled; six of them were visually impaired, one of whom also had albinism; there were two amputees, and one of them was on the autism spectrum.



But as they scoured Dayara Bugyal’s undulating canvas, there was a sense of quiet confidence colouring their gait; the knots of the rope in one hand and their trekking pole in the other assured them a surer footing.

One of them, Saurabh Prasad (24), calls this idea a stroke of genius.

Saurabh is a seasoned trekker, this wasn’t his first time. But he made some core memories. “During my college years, when I trekked, I would think constantly about the destination, the summit. But this time around, I focused on enjoying myself along the way, not focusing on when the summit would come.” The way this Microsoft engineer sees it, his disability gives him a perfect vantage — “I cannot see, and so I don’t know how steep a certain terrain is. I just have to trust.”

In many ways, for Saurabh and the others, the trek was a welcome opportunity to quench their thirst for adventure. And they’re thrilled they decided to.

Disability inclusion specialist from v-shesh, an impact enterprise driving empowerment through employment, Vaishnavi Ganesh, points to how ‘Treks For All’ saw the coming together of v-shesh, Aquaterra Adventures, a tour operator specialising in Himalayan travel for over 30 years, and rural entrepreneurship programme Metores Trust.



“The name ‘Treks For All’ goes to say that it is for anybody and everybody. Apart from people with disabilities, it is also for anyone who wants to learn more about disability and mental health conditions,” Vaishnavi explains.

Treks For All: Where inclusion meets adventure

Have you ever played the game ‘Mafia’?

It’s complex, involving deliberation, debate, and facial cues. So when Saurabh and the group found an inclusive way to play it, Madhuri Vijaykumar (42), one of the ‘buddies’ on the trek, was impressed. Mafia wasn’t the only game they managed to modify to everyone’s special needs. Their version of hand cricket had everyone hooked; all credit to Saurabh and his ace commentary.



In sharing her initial thoughts about the trek, Madhuri references a familiar conundrum. “Going for an inclusive trek for the first time, one might not know what to expect. For many of the buddies, it’s their first instance of dealing firsthand with a person with disabilities. One might not know what’s politically correct to say, and what isn’t.”

But 30 minutes is all it took to break the ice. Elaborating on the “instant comfort” the buddies felt, Madhuri shares how jokes were cracked, games were played, and a particular heartwarming moment for her was when Rishit Panda (13), on the autism spectrum, participated in the fun.



These are exactly the kind of heartwarming moments Pankaj Wadhwa of Metores Trust intended when he floated the idea of Treks For All to v-shesh. “Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Israel have been running inclusive treks for years. We thought, why not bring something like this to the Himalayas?” he reasons.

As for the destination of choice, the team at Aquaterra Adventures were keen on Dayara Bugyal for its gentle terrain and gradual ascents. The land’s torso makes it ideal for amateurs, too, points out Vikas Singh Rana, a local guide who is a native of the region. Having led treks for the last 21 years, Vikas commends this group for their punctuality.



The Dayara Bugyal meadow in the Garhwal Himalayas makes for a great trek for its gentle ascent and welcoming topography

“Though the descent was challenging, they did so well. Everyone came through without even a scratch.”

He adds, “When we reached the summit, the happiness on their faces was evident. They were so grateful to us that we had helped them reach the peak.”

Where faith forms the GPS

“What if I’m not able to keep up?” Sakshi (28), a v-shesh staff member and national-level wheelchair basketball player, who was on the trek, asked aloud.

It was the first night.

Vikas immediately calmed her down, “There will be a horse following us throughout, in case you need it.”

“Just knowing that it was an option was such a huge comfort,” Sakshi shares.



Inclusive treks are popular across Europe and now, through Treks For All, the endeavour is to bring this concept to India

These moments of quiet support coloured the entire trek right from the camp at Rishikesh (Day 1), the day-long drive to the village of Barsu in Uttarkashi district (Day 2), the trek from Barsu to Barnala (Day 3), the walk to Jungle Camp past the Black Peak (Day 4) and the ascent to Bakaria Top (Day 5).

While pockets of sunshine highlighted the landscape, there were moments when the weather conspired against the trekkers. Wind, lightning, heavy rain and snow marked their way, adding to the daunt of the climb, especially the trek from Barsu to Barnala, covering approximately 4 kilometres and gaining an elevation of 600 metres.



Treks For All wants to drive home the message that adventure knows no bounds and is for everyone

But faith made for a great GPS. Everyone who was on the trek, including the mountain gods who watched on, will agree.

And now you have a chance to experience it for yourself. If you are someone with a disability or not, the next trek to Dayara Bugyal is happening on 17 June, and they’d love to see you there, whether as a participant or as a buddy.

Edited by Vidya Gowri Venkatesh; All pictures courtesy Aquaterra Adventures