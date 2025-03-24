How This 18-YO's Greywater System Can Save 5000 L of Drinking Water Every Month

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in March 2025.

Did you know that an average Indian household wastes over 50 litres of water daily? At just 18, Mannat Kaur has found a way to change that.

She made history as the first Indian to represent the country at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize (2024) with her innovative ‘Decentralised Greywater Collection and Recycling System.’ This sustainable and eco-friendly solution can save up to 50% of household greywater consumption, addressing both water scarcity and environmental concerns.

Mannat's story towards sustainability began at home. “My parents had educated us in following a more sustainable path towards everyday events,” she recalls. Growing up, she learned the importance of resource conservation and the art of jugaad — finding ingenious ways to reuse and repurpose. This early exposure to sustainable practices laid the foundation for her later endeavours.

Water — a resource taken for granted

However, Mannat's passion for water recycling was sparked by a first-hand experience in 2016. “I saw people struggling for two days during a supply disruption in Delhi's canals, searching for water and carrying their pots,” recalls Mannat.

That moment exposed the fragility of urban infrastructure and the urgent need for water conservation. “I understood how the urban infrastructure is not so resilient at the moment, and water scarcity is one of those issues within that is integral and prevailing,” Mannat adds.

Determined to find a solution, 10-year-old Mannat started researching why so much water was being wasted and why households lacked a circular economy for water reuse.



Mannat was deeply impacted by the Delhi water crisis which she witnessed first-hand.

“I began to read about existing solutions and for two years, I was just doing research to understand what the problem is, what is the area I want to work in, and finding a niche problem statement,” she says.

Mannat's research revealed a crucial gap — while many understood the concept of water scarcity, practical solutions at the household level were scarce. “Children are not made aware of water scarcity because, at our home, the elders are always there, switching on the pump twice a day, taking care of the amount of water collected and to be used for the day,” she explains.

To quantify the issue, Mannat conducted water audits at home and surveyed 400 people to understand barriers to greywater recycling. The biggest concerns? Collecting filter media, health concerns, space limitations, and reluctance to alter existing plumbing.

“After doing this, I got the clarity that people are willing to have a recycling system, but the limitations and the lack of knowledge stop them from doing so,” Mannat says. And with that, she had found her problem statement.

Taking matters into her own hands

Driven by a desire to bridge this gap, Mannat embarked on a mission. “My main goal since 2019 was to give them an eco-friendly, sustainable, indigenous solution that begins the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application to see the impact they are having in this movement," she states, which Mannat has succeeded in doing.

Her innovation, a decentralised greywater recycling system, comprises two key components: the Bilge Vessel (BV) and the Scupper Valve (SV). The Scupper Valve, a compact device placed in the floor drain, collects shower and kitchen greywater, which is then pumped to the Bilge Vessel or filtration.

Inspired by Khamba composting (a traditional Indian stack composting method), the Bilge Vessel is a three-bucket filtration system that purifies water using natural filter media. “The filter media that we are using is natural using charcoal, orange peel, and pebbles, and it takes three months to decay, which is sufficient,” Mannat explains.



A detailed representation of Bilge Vessel and Scupper Valve.

“The Bilge Vessel stores the recycled water, which can be used for non-potable operations and activities that require non-human contact like irrigation, mopping, car washing, etc,” shares Mannat.

“This project has the potential to conserve water and energy at various levels and has a larger impact on the whole water supply network/system, like desalination, energy in moving water, leakage of freshwater in the supply network, spillage of sewage, treatment of sewage and other running costs,” explains Mannat.

Developing this system was not without its challenges. Mannat faced numerous hurdles, from finding the right pump to managing overflows. “While designing the scupper valve, I installed it, and the shower water went down the drain. The rate at which the water was getting pumped was different from the rate at which the water was coming in, which caused an overflow,” she recalls. Through iterative design and the use of water floats, she successfully tackled these issues, refining the system to function seamlessly.

Her father, Gurneet Singh, has closely observed her journey of innovation and perseverance. “To date, I think Mannat must have competed in 12 to 15 competitions, and she takes the feedback seriously and ensures to make the necessary modifications to her prototype,” he shares, highlighting her perseverance.

The first individual to represent India at the junior water prize

Her dedication and innovation led her to two prestigious competitions: the IIT Madras national chapter of the Stockholm Junior Water Prize and the International Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2024. At IIT Madras, she was among the 10 students selected from 350 applicants. Her ability to combine research with practical implementation impressed the jury.

“I presented the pitch effectively, showing both the research and implementation parts, which they liked, and I highlighted my project, bridging the gap between what people want to do and what they can't do right now,” Mannat shares. Winning this competition earned her the opportunity to represent India on the global stage.



Mannat had the opportunity to discuss her mechanism with industry leaders like Xylem.

In Stockholm, Mannat gained invaluable insights and recognition. “Going there, I understood how important the platform was,” she says. She had the chance to pitch her project to industry leaders, including Xylem and the company’s product design head, and receive feedback from experts.

“Having an international opinion at the beginning of my career and also taking the project to the world was helpful,” shares Mannat. The cherry on top was meeting the King and Queen of Sweden at a grand dinner.



Mannat Kaur was the first Indian to represent India at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize.

Throughout her journey, Mannat received crucial support and guidance. Professor Indumathi Nambi, her mentor during the IIT Madras competitions, helped with testing and technical aspects. “Last year, when I was working for the Stockholm Junior Water prize, she was constantly there as a guide,” Mannat acknowledges.

Her physics teacher helped with calculations and CFD analysis, while her father provided unwavering support and encouragement. “Since day one, my dad has been involved, and he has been supporting my journey,” she says.

A tested model for greywater recycling

The impact of Mannat's system is evident in her own home, where the prototype has been functioning for two years. “It is a prototype that's developed, 3D printed and functional with all the connections, Arduinos, and the water floats, which is working fine,” she states.

For a family of four, the system saves 5,000 to 6,000 litres of potable water per month, effectively recycling 50% of their water demand. “The initial investment, which is currently Rs 2000, can be got back via the saving in water bills in less than a year,” Gurneet adds.



Mannat aims to manufacture her prototype and install it in other households.

Furthermore, her decentralised approach significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional centralised sewage treatment systems. “This decentralised approach reduces carbon emissions by 80-85% compared to the traditional centralised sewage treatment setups (water pumping and operational energy), offsetting 18,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually,” she explains.

One of the biggest advantages of her system is its ease of installation. “Mannat’s design does not involve changes in their household’s existing plumbing systems, making it easy to fit and economical as well,” Gurneet points out. “We can also customise the buckets according to the individual’s aesthetic appeal,” Mannat adds.

The road ahead

Mannat is now focused on making her system commercially available. “As I go ahead, I hope to make it into a product that can be brought off the shelf, and those are the next proceedings that I'm hoping to do through fellowships I'm taking part in,” she says.

Her vision is to empower households to take control of their water usage and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Mannat Kaur's journey is an inspiring example of how youthful innovation, coupled with a deep understanding of real-world problems, can lead to impactful solutions. Her greywater recycling system addresses water scarcity and promotes a sustainable lifestyle, making her a true champion of environmental stewardship.

All images courtesy: Mannat Kaur.