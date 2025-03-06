How a Childhood Love for Aquatic Life Led to a Rs 100 Crore Shrimp Farming Success in Gujarat

In the heart of Gujarat’s coastal region, dried-up wastelands once seemed destined to remain barren. But thanks to Dr Manoj Sharma, these lands now teem with life, thriving with bustling shrimp farms that have transformed the landscape and the local economy.

Originally from Nanded, Maharashtra, Dr Manoj often found himself lost in the mesmerising world of aquatic life. As a child, he would spend hours observing the delicate movements of fish in glass jars. This childhood fascination would go on to define his life’s path.

But, like many of his peers growing up in the 1990s, Manoj was initially inspired to secure a career in either medicine or civil services. Despite a promising academic record, his dreams of attending medical school were thwarted by a narrow miss in the entrance examination.

Undeterred by this setback, he eventually found his true calling in the field of aquaculture. His growing interest led him to earn a Master’s in Aquaculture Management from the prestigious Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) in Mumbai.

In 1994, his life took a pivotal turn when Dr Manoj relocated to Olpad, Gujarat. It was here that he identified the untapped potential of shrimp farming in a state renowned for its entrepreneurial spirit but largely uncharted in the realm of aquaculture.

With the help of its Sarpanch Pradeep Navik and united by a shared vision for economic prosperity, Dr Manoj began experimenting with shrimp farming on the salt-enriched soils of Dandi. His initial attempts at shrimp production stumbled due to viral outbreaks and legal hurdles, but he persevered.

“Initially, shrimp farming was not significant in Gujarat. The state is predominantly vegetarian, and in 1994, there was hardly any awareness or interest in aquaculture. But I saw the potential in those salt-affected lands, which were otherwise useless for traditional agriculture,” he recalls.

In 2005, Dr Manoj started shrimp farming on just four hectares of barren land. “Initally, I would take the produce to sell at a corner on the roadside,” he recalls.

He later founded Mayank Aquaculture Private Limited (MAPL), and over the years, expanded his operations to 400 hectares, producing nearly 1,000 tonnes of shrimp annually. Today, his annual turnover ranges from Rs 75 to 100 crore.



Dr Manoj has received several accolades for his contribution in the growth of shrimp farming industry.

The same year, he formed the Surat Aquaculture Farmers Association (SAFA), along with four other farmers, to foster sustainability and collaboration among local shrimp farmers. This coalition, once a modest vision, has now bloomed into a robust network of more than 500 farmers in the Surat region.

Globally recognised for his groundbreaking work, Dr Manoj has received several accolades including the Best Shrimp Farmer award from the National Fisheries Development Board, the 2024 Global Industry Impact award by the World Aquaculture Society, and recognition as the “Father of the Blue Revolution in Gujarat” by a DD National documentary.

5 reforms needed to expand shrimp farming in India

Dr Manoj’s efforts breathed new life into Surat’s coastal communities, traditionally anchored by the diamond and textile industries, by transforming them into thriving aquaculture hubs.

Despite the vegetarian culture and initial resistance, the economic opportunities presented by shrimp farming have created livelihoods for thousands along the coast. “I never viewed this as just a food preference issue. It’s about creating jobs and sustaining communities,” he highlights.

He notes, “Gujarat has a 1,600-kilometre coastline, with only two percent of its brackish water potential developed for shrimp farming. But the transformation of salt-encrusted lands into productive farms illustrates the untapped potential.”

Having over three decades of experience in shrimp farming, Dr Manoj shares five key recommendations to enhance shrimp farming in India.

1. Unified land lease and water resource policy

Dr Manoj emphasises the importance of establishing a cohesive land lease policy across India. This would facilitate access to barren lands and water resources, enabling entrepreneurs to engage in shrimp and fish farming more effectively. As Gujarat has demonstrated, such unified policies could be transformative for aquaculture development.

2. Standardised power tariffs for farmers

To promote shrimp farming as a sustainable business, he suggests implementing consistent power tariffs for farmers across the country. “This policy would reduce operational costs and promote equitable growth opportunities for aquaculture entrepreneurs,” he adds.



Despite cultural challenges, Dr Manoj's efforts led to significant industry growth in Gujarat.

3. Domestic market promotion

Dr Manoj advocates for greater emphasis on the domestic market for shrimp and seafood. He believes that India has immense potential as a consumer market, and increasing local demand could significantly enhance the shrimp farming economy, minimising reliance on exports.

4. Inclusion in agricultural policies and insurance

Recognising shrimp farming as part of the broader agricultural sector can ensure that farmers receive the necessary support, such as insurance and incentives. This inclusion would provide financial security and encourage more farmers to participate in aquaculture.

5. Raising awareness of nutritional benefits

To address widespread protein deficiency issues in India, Dr Manoj underscores the importance of educating the public about the health benefits of consuming seafood. By promoting shrimp as a nutritious and protein-rich alternative to traditional diets, health outcomes and seafood consumption could be improved across the country.

Dr Manoj dreams of bringing about a domestic ‘Blue Revolution’, similar to the impact of the Green (for wheat and rice), White (dairy), and Pink (for meat and poultry) revolutions, to ensure more Indians can enjoy farm-fresh shrimp.

“A unified land lease policy for aquaculture will not only develop all maritime and coastal states but will also open up development for inland aquaculture in all states,” he adds.

Through these strategic initiatives, Dr Manoj envisions a thriving shrimp farming sector that supports livelihoods, enhances food security, and fosters economic growth in India.

All images courtesy Dr Manoj Sharma