These 7 Chef-Approved Winter Treats Are the Comfort You Need This Season

Cover picture credits: (L): Anahita Dhondy, (R): Chef Guntas

The story was originally published in December 2024.

It isn’t truly winter until you find your stomach rumbling at odd hours, demanding a snack. Luckily, we have chefs from across India who come to the rescue with their fun, delicious, winter specials. Save this list for your next snack time, or share it with that friend who is always hungry!

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

1. Mirchi bajji

A chilli stuffed with a spicy filling, fried in hot oil! Mirchi bajji is a burst of complex flavours, blending tangy, spicy, and savoury notes. If you’re looking to pair your chai with something delicious, look no further than a plate of mirchi bajjis. Here’s a simple recipe to ensure you manage to pack a punch of flavour into the snack with just a few ingredients.

2. French apple cake

The French apple cake makes for a treat (both visually and taste-wise). As the apples bake, they begin to caramelise, lending a deep, rich flavour to the cake. With its rustic sweetness coupled with a spongy texture, it’s safe to say that the cake is comfort on a plate. Save this recipe for when you need to whip up something for those high teas you are about to host.

3. Christmas s’mores

Ever craved roasting marshmallows around a bonfire until they become gooey, and then enjoying them with a cup of hot chocolate? Your dream has just been realised. This Christmas s’more recipe celebrates the magic of marshmallows paired with your choice of chocolate. Let the holidays begin!

4. Christmas apple walnut tree

“It's basically a festive Waldorf kind of salad served on top of Monaco biscuits like a canapé,” is how celebrity chef Saransh Goila describes the snack, which, we must admit, looks very festive, almost ready to be hung on the Christmas tree! The snack takes not more than 15 minutes to prepare and combines the goodness of cream cheese, apples, tomatoes, celery sticks, jalapeños, walnuts and honey.

5. Bajra risotto

Your favorite Italian dish just got a winter makeover! Traditionally made with short-grain rice, this recipe features bajra (pearl millet) as the mainstay, using a slow-cooking technique to bring out the maximum flavour from the ingredients. Customise the dish with your choice of vegetables and seasonings for a wholesome and comforting twist.

6. Kadhipakoras

Flour dumplings served in a tangy gravy, kadhi pakoras make for a timeless winter meal. The combination of flavours is perfect for the season with spices such as cumin, mustard seeds, turmeric, red chilli powder, ginger, and garlic lending adequate heat to the dish. The yoghurt-based sauce provides a welcoming contrast of flavour.

7. Banoffee pie

The dessert is an indulgent blend combining the velvety texture of bananas with the sweetness of caramel and the crunch of the biscuit base. Rich, buttery, and decadently sweet, the pie boasts a depth of flavour that will compel you to take more helpings. The whipped cream on top contrasts beautifully with the dense, rich toffee.