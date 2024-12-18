Meet Kolkata’s momo king, Rinchen — once forced to give away free momos when no one ordered, he now draws crowds from across the city eager to taste his creations. He was mocked for his accent, but his remarkable rise is filled with lessons for every aspiring entrepreneur.

The story was originally published in December 2024.

Kolkata, a city known for its vibrant culture and diverse culinary scene, has witnessed the rise of a unique culinary entrepreneur – Rinchen, a home chef originally from Sikkim, who transformed his struggles into a story of resilience and triumph.

Starting with zero orders and facing social media criticism, he built a loyal following and became a celebrated figure in the city’s food landscape.

Once a corporate professional, Rinchen found himself amid a period of personal struggle. Finances were tight, and he gradually spiralled into depression. The weight of these challenges led him to make a life-altering decision – to leave his job and set out on a new path.

Tapping into the culinary skills inherited from his mother, Rinchen decided to sell momos – a beloved street food. However, the road ahead was far from smooth.

In the beginning, Rinchen faced a major hurdle: a complete lack of orders. Refusing to surrender to the situation, he began giving away hundreds of momos to passersby, hoping to build a customer base. This generous act doubled as a unique marketing strategy, while also allowing him to refine his cooking techniques and perfect his recipes.

At the same time, Rinchen began documenting his culinary process through social media videos. These videos were initially met with criticism, particularly targeting his accent.

But he wasn’t one to get bogged down. Instead of feeling discouraged, he used the feedback as motivation to improve his presentation and communication skills. This approach resonated with his audience, who soon became a fan of his authenticity.

Rinchen’s videos, showcasing his love for cooking and the unique flavours of his momos, quickly gained traction on social media. As the buzz around his shop grew, long queues of customers eager to relish his momos could be seen outside his shop.

Today, he has over four lakh followers and owns a restaurant where people line up for his iconic rose momos.

Recently, he even received appreciation for his work from Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. “I never imagined that my passion for cooking would take me this far. This moment is a testament to the fact that dreams do come true if you work hard and believe in yourself. This is just the beginning, and I am excited to see where this journey takes me next. Let’s continue to inspire each other and chase our dreams together,” he wrote on Instagram.