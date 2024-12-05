This Couple Left Corporate Careers To Build an Organic Farming Venture Generating Rs 90 Lakh/Year

Originally reported and written in December 2024, this story has been republished as part of our archival content.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In a world where the corporate ladder is often seen as the pinnacle of success, Kotinaga Manikanta and Naga Venkata Durga Pavani took a bold and unconventional leap. Both BTech graduates, they initially followed the well-trodden path of the IT industry after completing their degrees. However, leaving behind the stability and rewards of their successful careers, this husband-and-wife duo from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, traded boardrooms for farm fields, all in pursuit of healthier food and a better world for farmers and consumers alike.

Manikanta worked at Infosys, and Pavani at Accenture, both carving out solid careers in the fast-paced, technology-driven world. But despite significant success, they felt something was missing. "I saw many colleagues in the IT sector struggling with health issues, despite their well-paying jobs," Manikanta tells The Better India.

"They were leading sedentary lifestyles, and it made us realise that there was an opportunity to make a real difference in their health," adds Pavani. This realisation, combined with a desire to contribute more meaningfully to society, planted the seeds for ‘Sreshte’ — a store for all organic products.

Advertisment

As they observed the growing health issues tied to poor diets and inactive lifestyles, they also became increasingly aware of the challenges faced by organic farmers in securing reliable markets for their produce. “We realised it wasn’t just about profit, but about making a genuine difference,” Pavani reflects. “We believed organic farming could be the solution, not only for the health of consumers but also for the farmers committed to sustainable practices.”

From IT offices to farm fields

With no prior experience in farming, Manikanta and Pavani embarked on an intense learning journey. They enrolled in the Subash Palekar Natural Farming (SPNF) method, a technique that focuses on sustainability and eliminates the use of chemicals and pesticides. “We started attending training sessions on weekends in our village, Lachannagudipudi, Andhra Pradesh, while working in Chennai,” says Manikanta. "Balancing our full-time IT jobs and weekend training wasn't easy, but our passion for making a change kept us going," he adds.

In 2017, after months of rigorous learning and careful planning, the couple made a life-changing decision. They left their stable IT careers behind and returned to Guntur, investing their savings of Rs 17 lakh into a new venture, ‘Sreshte’. The name, inspired by the Sanskrit word meaning “best” or “excellent”, perfectly encapsulated their vision, to offer only the finest organic products, grounded in their commitment to health, sustainability, and quality.



In 2017, Kotinaga Manikanta and Naga Venkata Durga Pavani returned to Guntur to establish Sreshte

Starting from scratch, Sreshte was a humble operation. Without a store, Manikanta personally delivered organic products to customers in the local community. “In the beginning, it was just me sourcing the products from farmers, delivering them, and figuring everything out on my own,” recalls Manikanta. They began by offering a small selection of organic items, such as mangoes, millet flour, toor dal, and health mix powder.

Building a stable market for organic produce

However, building a steady supply chain proved to be one of their biggest challenges. At first, many farmers were hesitant to sell their produce through Sreshte. They were used to selling in conventional markets, where they received lower prices and faced greater uncertainty. “We had to convince them that by working together, they could get fair prices and a stable market for their produce,” says Manikanta. “It was all about building trust.” Despite the challenges, the couple's persistence paid off when they opened their first official store in Guntur in 2019. By then, they had already started building a loyal customer base through personalised service and commitment to quality.

At the heart of Sreshte’s model was a commitment to empowering farmers. By working with local farmers already practising organic farming, they introduced a buyback model, ensuring that farmers could sell their produce at premium prices, far above what they would receive in conventional markets.

"Before partnering with Sreshte, I struggled to sell my organic mangoes at fair prices," says Maha Lakshman, a farmer from Agiripalli, in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district. "Now, I'm doubling my earnings and more committed to organic farming. I would earn just Rs 2 lakh for my organic produce in the conventional market. Now, I am able to earn Rs 4 lakh in just one season.”



Maha Lakshman, a farmer from Agiripalli, doubled his income by selling organic mangoes through Sreshte

Before selecting farmers, the couple carries out detailed research to verify that they adhere to the standards for organic farming. “We personally inspect the soil and confirm that no pesticides or chemicals are used. Once we verify that they follow genuine organic methods, we establish our requirements and build a lasting relationship. It's also vital that the farmers are government-certified and trained under the Subash Palekar Natural Farming method,” says Pavani.

“We strictly insist on the use of herbal pesticides like neem astra and brahmastra, and fertilisers such as jeevamrutham and ghana jeevamruthammade from cow dung, cow urine, and natural jaggery. We only support farming that avoids chemicals, helping our farmers grow crops in the most environmentally friendly way possible," she adds.

Venturing into ‘ready-to-eat’ items

To ensure greater control over the quality and authenticity of their products, Sreshte expanded its operations by setting up a dedicated processing unit and warehouse in Manikanta’s village, Lachannagudipudi. "My father, Subbarao Garu, oversees the processing unit in our village. He has been a great pillar of support throughout this journey," shares Manikanta. While the processing of products takes place at their facility in the village, the packaging and delivery operations are managed at their store in Guntur, ensuring a seamless transition from production to customer. "Both Pavani and I take care of the packing and delivery personally, ensuring everything is in line with our commitment to quality," he adds.

“There’s a deep sense of satisfaction in knowing that the food we create is improving people's health, and the positive feedback we receive each day keeps me inspired to keep doing better. Working with Sreshte has had a profound impact on me, it has not only kept me active but has also improved my own health,” says Subbarao.



After years of persistence, the couple proudly opened their first official Sreshte store in Guntur in 2019

As the demand for organic products continues to grow, Sreshte has expanded its product range to include over 160 items. "Today, we offer everything from organic rice and cold-pressed oils to homemade powders like peanut and sprouted ragi powder, along with Himalayan pink salt, black salt, and a variety of flakes," says Manikanta.

In addition to the essentials, Sreshte has ventured into ready-to-eat items. "We’ve recently started offering homemade sweets, snacks, and cupcakes made from millets, jaggery, and palm jaggery — healthy alternatives to rice flour, refined flour, and white sugar," explains Manikanta. "Many customers are keen on organic products, but they often struggle to trust their authenticity. To address this, we invite them to visit the farms, and if they wish, they can directly order from the farmers, with us handling the delivery," he adds.

Sreshte’s commitment to authenticity is reflected in their traditional processing methods. "We use vacuum packing and oxygen absorbers to prevent pests naturally, without relying on preservatives," says Manikanta. "It’s a process that helps us maintain the freshness and quality of our products."

In five years of operation, Sreshte has reached impressive milestones, generating a monthly income of Rs 7.5 lakh and an annual turnover of Rs 90 lakh. However, for Manikanta and Pavani, the true measure of success goes beyond financial achievements. They take immense pride in the positive impact they have on their customers' health and well-being. "Our aim is to encourage people to be mindful of what they eat and embrace healthier choices," says Manikanta. "We want organic food to become a way of life."

Empowering farmers and the local community

The couple's commitment extends not only to their customers but also to their community. Sreshte currently collaborates with 55 farmers, empowering them with fair prices and stable markets for their produce. Additionally, they employ 10 dedicated staff members who assist with packaging and delivery, contributing to the local economy and providing employment opportunities.

Sesha Rao, a farmer from Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, says, “I am grateful to work with Sreshte, as they ensure I receive a fair price for my natural farming practices with chillies. Their support has not only encouraged me to continue with organic farming, but has also helped me grow professionally by enabling me to sell my chillies and chilli powder directly to customers. I am committed to continuing this path and am proud to be part of the organic farming community with Sreshte’s support.”

The true measure of Sreshte’s success can be seen in the stories of its customers. Nandana, a regular shopper from Rajendranagar, Guntur, explains, “I prefer Sreshte’s organic foods because they are free from harmful chemicals, pesticides, and artificial additives. I can taste the difference, the food is fresh and the natural flavours are distinctive.”



Sreshte ensures that farmers can sell their produce at premium prices by providing better market access

“The store supports local farmers and uses eco-friendly packaging, which is in line with my values of sustainability and ethical consumption. Shopping here has not only improved my health, but I feel like I am also contributing to a better environment,” she adds.

Manikanta and Pavani have big plans for the future. They’re looking to expand their processing unit and continue building partnerships with more farmers. “Our dream is to take Sreshte to new heights, offering organic products to more people and supporting more farmers,” says Pavani. Their next step is to launch an online store, allowing them to reach a wider audience and make their products even more accessible. For the past five years, they’ve believed that offline selling was crucial for building strong relationships with customers. “We wanted to ensure our customers loved our products,” says Pavani. “Their feedback helps us improve everything, from packaging to storage, and we’re always striving to be as transparent as possible.”

The couple’s journey with Sreshte is not just about running a business, it's about building a deeper connection to the food people consume. Their commitment to providing healthier, organic options is reflected in their dedication to educating customers on where their products come from and how they’re grown. As Pavani puts it, “We don’t see Sreshte as a business. We want to eat good and give good, and that’s why we introduced this store.”

Edited by Arunava Banerjee; All photos courtesy Kotinaga Manikanta