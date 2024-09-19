Teacher Turns Gardening Hobby into Business; Grows Lotus & Water Lilies to Earn Rs 40K/Month

In the bustling district of Thrissur, Kerala, Lathika Suthan has carved a niche for herself in the world of floral cultivation. She has amassed a stunning collection of nearly 100 lotus plant varieties and 80 water lily species at her home.

Interestingly, Lathika grows rare and prized lotus specimens, such as the Ancient Maple Leaf and the 1,000-petal lotus. These varieties are hardy and widely-known. She says these bloomed for the first time in Kerala in her garden.

This remarkable feat garnered attention from magazines and social media, sparking widespread interest in lotuses and attracting numerous enthusiasts to her doorstep.



“Through this, many people came to know about lotuses and started contacting me. I started giving tubers to individuals keen on cultivating these exquisite plants. And then I thought, why not make a business out of it?” shares Lathika.

Seizing the opportunity to share her passion with others and recognising the potential for a flourishing business, she transformed her hobby into a profitable venture. Every month, the 51-year-old manages to earn up to Rs 40,000.

We sat down with her to trace her journey from being a primary school teacher to becoming a flourishing lotus entrepreneur and mastering the art of propagating these exotic flora.

Blossoming hobby into a business endeavour

Lathika’s love for gardening dates back to her childhood, where nurturing and witnessing the growth of plants brought her immense joy. “Ever since I was a kid, I enjoyed gardening and I used to derive happiness just by seeing these lotus blossoms,” she adds.

While she went on to become a primary government school teacher in her early 20s, she couldn’t resist herself from following her passion.

In 2018, she delved into commercialising her water lilies and lotus plants. Started initially as a hobby, this intrinsic passion led her to transition from teaching to pursuing her green-thumb ambition.

Venturing into uncharted territory, Lathika embarked on a quest to uncover and research the diverse world of lotus flowers and water lilies.

“I found that there were a hundred varieties of lotus and water lilies but out of these, only a few varieties were available in India. The rest were imported from countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Japan,” she adds.



Gradually, Lathika started investing more time in learning simple methods to grow lotus and water lilies at home. “I started buying native and imported saplings from nurseries across the country. Earlier, I used to purchase new varieties of saplings which were very expensive. Every new variety will be expensive when it’s just introduced to the market. However, its price eventually drops after a year or so,” she says.

“For instance, in the beginning, I purchased lotus tubers as expensive as Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. Currently, they cost only Rs 250 each tuber,” she shares.

To get an in-depth understanding of cultivating lotus and water lillies at home, Lathika attended numerous workshops and classes conducted by the agricultural department in the district. “I also took help from other people who are into lotus cultivation. Then, I started experimenting myself and learnt during the process,” she says.

Drawing on her experience and knowledge gained from workshops, classes, and interactions with industry experts, Lathika eventually honed her skills in growing these plants.

Growing hundreds of lotus & lilies effortlessly

Lathika's sustainable approach to plant care sets her apart. She advocates for the use of natural fertilisers. At her home garden, she uses dried cow dung, used tea leaves, powdered eggshells, and sometimes DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) to nurture her botanical treasures.

Emphasising the importance of sunlight, water, and quality soil over chemical fertilisers, she demonstrates the simplicity and ease of managing lotuses and water lilies, making them accessible even to amateur gardeners.

Besides her impressive collection of lotus and water lilies, she also grows orchids, begonias, aglaonemas, creepers, and other indoor plants. She says, “Compared to other plants, managing lotuses and water lilies is way easier. Once planted, it will start growing and giving flowers without much care.”



Looking at Lathika’s journey and the transformative power of pursuing her passion and embracing the beauty of nature’s wonders, Suthan Thozhuthumparambil, her husband, says, “I am deeply inspired by her work and I take pride that she is embracing her childhood passion even at this age.”

“I was working in Qatar for many years in the past but later I decided to retire and help her run the business. Whenever I would come back home, I tried to be a helping hand to her. She has taught me how to water all these exotic plants and repotting techniques. We enjoy our gardening time together,” he shares with The Better India.

Lathika manages to sell over 150 lotus seedlings and over 100 water lily seeds every month. She gets bulk orders from hospitals, hotels, and resorts.

However, beyond the financial gains, Lathika finds profound fulfilment and solace in each blooming flower. “More than money, I feel very content and happy with each bloom of flowers. These plants are a respite to me from the daily stress,” she adds.

All photos: Lathika Suthan.