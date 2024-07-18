‘The Solution Was Simple’: How an IAS Officer's Idea Revived Varanasi's Water Table

At the office of the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Varanasi, several private companies responded to a notice regarding their water usage. For years, these companies had been extracting groundwater without replenishing it. They were expected to install rooftop rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems to recharge aquifers as they continue to extract groundwater.

While private companies were concerned about the lack of space for rainwater harvesting systems, the CDO of Varanasi, Himanshu Nagpal, was discussing with a local college principal the issue of waterlogging on campus during the monsoon.

“A simple solution to both issues lay right before me. By installing rainwater harvesting structures on the rooftops of public buildings like schools and colleges, private companies could resolve the problems of waterlogging on campus and the space constraints for rainwater harvesting,” the 27-year-old IAS officer tells The Better India.

The department proposed the solution to the stakeholders and set out to create a list of such public buildings that required rooftop rainwater harvesting systems.

Nearly a year and a half ago, Himanshu observed a significant discrepancy in the district’s groundwater extraction permits. The district received only about 30 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) annually for groundwater extraction, despite reports of at least 700 borewells and submersibles being constructed each year. “Even those who took a NOC wouldn’t set up rainwater harvesting structures,” he points out.



Himanshu shares that at least 1,000 public buildings including schools are now equipped with rooftop rainwater harvesting systems.

According to the Consolidated MoJS Guidelines to regulate and control groundwater extraction in India, the proponent (the party who has the legal right to carry out a project) is required to adopt rooftop rainwater harvesting/recharge in the project premises.

Himanshu shares, “People have been digging borewells and installing submersibles in homes, hotels, and commercial buildings. They are required to obtain permission from the district administration and, within a year, set up structures to replenish an equal amount of water through their rooftops. However, this regulation is not being followed anywhere.”

The district administration identified such organisations after conducting a survey of 1,435 borewells constructed in commercial premises. Soon, notices were issued to them. “This led to the sealing of 150 borewells and the disconnection of their power connections. As a result, we received at least 800 applications for NOCs. After speaking with the applicants, I learned that they lacked sufficient space to harvest rainwater,” he adds.

The IAS officer provided an alternative option of constructing rainwater harvesting structures on public buildings. As part of this initiative, 1,000 public buildings, including schools, inter colleges, district hospitals, and various department offices, were equipped with rooftop rainwater harvesting systems. Currently, Himanshu reports that 70 percent of government buildings now have rooftop rainwater harvesting systems installed by private entities to fulfil their obligations.

A multi-pronged approach to rejuvenate groundwater



As many as 393 artificial ponds spread across one-acre plots have been constructed for water conservation.

In an inspiring endeavour to tackle groundwater depletion in Varanasi, Himanshu adopted a comprehensive water rejuvenation project that includes a multitude of innovative strategies to increase the water table.

One of the significant steps taken has been the introduction of 393 ‘Amrit Sarovar’s — artificial ponds spread across one-acre plots intended for water harvesting, with an additional 50 currently under construction.

“Another pivotal initiative has been the rehabilitation of the Nad river under the Nad River Rejuvenation project. The river had become a nala (dirty drain) as it would receive pollutants from nearby industries. We revived the river through extensive cleanup efforts over a 30 km stretch and the development of ancillary ponds and check dams,” says the IAS officer.

“Once near extinction, the river now flourishes. This has significantly mitigated the incidence of waterborne diseases and provided reliable water sources for irrigation and domestic use in 39 gram panchayats,” he adds.

In addition to this, the IAS officer also integrated water-soak pits around 6,000 handpumps to ensure that excess water filters into the ground, substantially reducing surface runoff and promoting groundwater recharge.



Himanshu credits the success of the project to NREGA workers and the collaborative efforts of gram panchayats in Varanasi.

Himanshu also collaborated with the World Wildlife Fund and top educational institutes such IIT (Indian Institute of Technology)-BHU (Banaras Hindu Universiry) to provide topographical and environmental insights on the wetlands in the region.

“We got to know that if we dig out the wetlands in a scientific manner, they will be filled with water throughout the year and recharge groundwater and supply water to nearby rural development blocks and gram panchayats. It will take us three more months to complete this project,” shares Himanshu.

As a result of the multi-pronged approach, Himanshu says the water table in the region has improved. “In the last two years, our water table has increased from 0.8 to 1 metre. One of the blocks in Varanasi, Pindra, has come out of the dark status, which is given to a block with extremely poor groundwater levels. In Pindra, water had reduced to an extent that we had to ban any kind of groundwater extraction. There, we have observed an increase of 1.7 metres in the water table, thanks to the revival of the Nad river,” he says.

In the holistic approach towards groundwater recharge, the IAS officer estimates to have spent Rs 80 crore in the past two years. He urges citizens to be cognisant of the water scarcity in the country and be actively involved in water conservation efforts.

“When we open our taps, it seems to be a never-ending resource but that is not the case. Think of the person in a rural area living in a faraway hinterland who has to walk miles to fetch water. Being responsible in utilising water could lead to a big impact on their lives. We should leave a sustainable ecosystem where kids have ample amounts of water in the future because no life is possible without water,” he says.

Edited by Pranita Bhat; All photos: Himanshu Nagpal.