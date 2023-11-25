5 Millet Soups Your Grandma Would Recommend to Beat the Chills This Winter

The most beautiful time of the year is also synonymous with ‘flu season’! But this year, we have a few ways to avoid the chills and colds. As the ‘International Year of Millets’ is slowly drawing to a close, we encourage you to opt for these healthy grains in your soups and drinks.

Loaded with protein, minerals and essential nutrients, these dishes could give you just the boost you need before the winter lays its icy fingers on the country.

Try out these fun recipes for a gush of flavour mixed with health.

1. Bajra ni Raab

“Comforting” is how the drink can be described. As the first sip of the jaggery melange coats the palate, a lovely warmth is sure to envelop you. The immunity booster’s blend of ingredients is perfect for anyone who is fighting a cold or cough or looking to prevent it.

2. Millet Sweet Corn Soup

Tell us a better duo than ragi and corn. We’ll wait!

A superpower of ragi is that it keeps one’s stomach full, while also preventing any unnecessary cravings. The millet is best suited to be consumed in the morning. The balance of protein, iron, calcium and zinc will give you the right start to your day.

3. Lemon Millet Soup

You can add some cloves and black peppers to the soup to ensure that you have your guard up against the winter chill. The wholesome mix of vegetables and herbs can be combined with any millet as per your preference. The lemon zest will add that much-needed tinge to it.

4. Ragi Soup

There’s no better way to beat the nip in the air than with some warm soup loaded with vegetables, spices and herbs. Millet soups are a great way to include immunity-boosting ingredients in the diet. If you are a fan of meaty delicacies, you may want to add some chicken to the broth.

5. Pumpkin Millet Soup

Packed with vital nutrients, pumpkin is said to bolster the body’s defences. It is a versatile vegetable and pairs well with numerous millets and other veggies. This interesting item can get the kids craving some more pumpkin!

Edited by Pranita Bhat